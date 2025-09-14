The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #96

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Mendozaz Late Stage 12 Gauge – Single Punk CanCon
By a Thread Mirrored Life Rock CanCon
RG43 ROCKABYE – Single Pop CanCon
Mike Casey The Complete Public Access: WPAA TV Session Jazz CanCon
Keezee Your Love – Single Pop CanCon
Till Bronner Italia! World No
Ciara Lawless Je Suis – Single Pop CanCon
Motivation Take It To The Sky Jazz CanCon
Super Pyramid Comment If This Is Paradise! Rock CanCon
Desiree Dorion Let Them – Single Folk CanCon
Brian Gallagher Manitoba Love – Single Folk CanCon
Stray Dawg and the Wolves Blues on the Inside Blues No
J Anders Take Over – Single Pop CanCon
J Anders Used To – Single Pop CanCon
TicTacTec HouseWave Electronic No
Rhynos 1982 – Single Rock CanCon
Carina Experience – Single Pop CanCon
Erster Sohn Age of New Intelligence Pop No
kpec3 arrival The Sacrifice – Single Religious No
Econline Crush New Gold Magic – Single Rock CanCon
Softlung Glass House – Single Rock CanCon
Impolite Society New Orleans – Single Rock No
Long Prairie Humble Love Folk No
Katja T Oi Tuntematon – Single Pop No
Forester Young Guns Rock CanCon
Neil Haverty Some Days – Single Soul CanCon
Duke & Goldie West End Queen (Abattoir) – Single Folk CanCon
Chore Oswego Park Rock CanCon
Raphaela Bittersweet – Single Pop CanCon
Jean Caffeine Generation Jean Rock No
Big Wreck Around – Single Rock CanCon
Kai Korven Bug on Head – Single Folk CanCon
Brodie Christ Born Middle End – Single Rock CanCon
Across Waves Landmark – Single Rock CanCon
Emilie Thorsby Amazing as Hell – Single Pop No
Jacob Moon Under a Setting Sun Folk CanCon
Paris Pick Third Time’s a Charm Pop CanCon
TRIBZ TRIBZ Rock CanCon
The Holy Ghost Out of the Hands of the Wicked – Single Folk CanCon
Clout gAMe Royal Classic Hip Hop CanCon
GreenWing All Hard Feelings – Single Rock CanCon
Paulina Morgan Closure – Single Pop CanCon
ebi soda frank dean and andrew Jazz No
Von Freeman Never Let Me Go Jazz No
Jason Palmer Shorter Songs Jazz No
Chris Byars The Dark Forest Jazz No
Andy Laverne Crystal Night Jazz No
Mandatory Overtime L.A.M.B.O – Single Punk CanCon
Gao Hong & Baluji Shrivastav NEELAM World No
Justin Karas Flowers Wild Abound Folk CanCon
Camilla Sparksss ICU Run Electronic Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Motivation – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park
Paul Bollenback – Jittery Bugs
Ebi Soda – bamboo
Dan Rosenboom – Josephine’s Dream
Till Bronner – Parole Parole (feat. Chiara Civello)
Clout Game – Ray Romano
TicTacTec – Forget Yesterday
Camilla Sparksss – I Like the Noise
Erster Sohn – Answer the Phone
J Anders – Used To
Raphaela – Bittersweet
Emilie Thorsby – Amazing as Hell
With Violet – Dancing Where You Left Me Alone
Paulina Morgan – Closure
Neil Haverty – Some Days
Justin Karas – Ode
Kai Korven – Bug on Head
Long Prairie – Memories of You Run Through My Mind
Brian Gallagher – Manitoba Love
Glenn A. Johnson – Back to Nova Scotia
Duke & Goldie – West End Queen
Jacob Moon – Song That Won’t Leave You Alone
GreenWing – All Hard Feelings
Across Waves – Landmark
Chore – Meth Grad
Softlung – Glass House
Rhynos – 1982
Impolite Society – New Orleans
Mandatory Overtime – L.A.M.B.O
The Mendozaz – Late Stage 12 Gauge
Stray Dawg and the Wolves – Tell Her That You Love Her

See y’all next time!

