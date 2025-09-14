New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #96

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|The Mendozaz
|Late Stage 12 Gauge – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|By a Thread
|Mirrored Life
|Rock
|CanCon
|RG43
|ROCKABYE – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mike Casey
|The Complete Public Access: WPAA TV Session
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Keezee
|Your Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Till Bronner
|Italia!
|World
|No
|Ciara Lawless
|Je Suis – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Motivation
|Take It To The Sky
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Super Pyramid
|Comment If This Is Paradise!
|Rock
|CanCon
|Desiree Dorion
|Let Them – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brian Gallagher
|Manitoba Love – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Stray Dawg and the Wolves
|Blues on the Inside
|Blues
|No
|J Anders
|Take Over – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|J Anders
|Used To – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|TicTacTec
|HouseWave
|Electronic
|No
|Rhynos
|1982 – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carina
|Experience – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Erster Sohn
|Age of New Intelligence
|Pop
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|The Sacrifice – Single
|Religious
|No
|Econline Crush
|New Gold Magic – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Softlung
|Glass House – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Impolite Society
|New Orleans – Single
|Rock
|No
|Long Prairie
|Humble Love
|Folk
|No
|Katja T
|Oi Tuntematon – Single
|Pop
|No
|Forester
|Young Guns
|Rock
|CanCon
|Neil Haverty
|Some Days – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Duke & Goldie
|West End Queen (Abattoir) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chore
|Oswego Park
|Rock
|CanCon
|Raphaela
|Bittersweet – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jean Caffeine
|Generation Jean
|Rock
|No
|Big Wreck
|Around – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kai Korven
|Bug on Head – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brodie Christ
|Born Middle End – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Across Waves
|Landmark – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Emilie Thorsby
|Amazing as Hell – Single
|Pop
|No
|Jacob Moon
|Under a Setting Sun
|Folk
|CanCon
|Paris Pick
|Third Time’s a Charm
|Pop
|CanCon
|TRIBZ
|TRIBZ
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Holy Ghost
|Out of the Hands of the Wicked – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Clout gAMe
|Royal Classic
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|GreenWing
|All Hard Feelings – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Paulina Morgan
|Closure – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|ebi soda
|frank dean and andrew
|Jazz
|No
|Von Freeman
|Never Let Me Go
|Jazz
|No
|Jason Palmer
|Shorter Songs
|Jazz
|No
|Chris Byars
|The Dark Forest
|Jazz
|No
|Andy Laverne
|Crystal Night
|Jazz
|No
|Mandatory Overtime
|L.A.M.B.O – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Gao Hong & Baluji Shrivastav
|NEELAM
|World
|No
|Justin Karas
|Flowers Wild Abound
|Folk
|CanCon
|Camilla Sparksss
|ICU Run
|Electronic
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Motivation – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park
Paul Bollenback – Jittery Bugs
Ebi Soda – bamboo
Dan Rosenboom – Josephine’s Dream
Till Bronner – Parole Parole (feat. Chiara Civello)
Clout Game – Ray Romano
TicTacTec – Forget Yesterday
Camilla Sparksss – I Like the Noise
Erster Sohn – Answer the Phone
J Anders – Used To
Raphaela – Bittersweet
Emilie Thorsby – Amazing as Hell
With Violet – Dancing Where You Left Me Alone
Paulina Morgan – Closure
Neil Haverty – Some Days
Justin Karas – Ode
Kai Korven – Bug on Head
Long Prairie – Memories of You Run Through My Mind
Brian Gallagher – Manitoba Love
Glenn A. Johnson – Back to Nova Scotia
Duke & Goldie – West End Queen
Jacob Moon – Song That Won’t Leave You Alone
GreenWing – All Hard Feelings
Across Waves – Landmark
Chore – Meth Grad
Softlung – Glass House
Rhynos – 1982
Impolite Society – New Orleans
Mandatory Overtime – L.A.M.B.O
The Mendozaz – Late Stage 12 Gauge
Stray Dawg and the Wolves – Tell Her That You Love Her
See y’all next time!