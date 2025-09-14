New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #96

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Mendozaz Late Stage 12 Gauge – Single Punk CanCon By a Thread Mirrored Life Rock CanCon RG43 ROCKABYE – Single Pop CanCon Mike Casey The Complete Public Access: WPAA TV Session Jazz CanCon Keezee Your Love – Single Pop CanCon Till Bronner Italia! World No Ciara Lawless Je Suis – Single Pop CanCon Motivation Take It To The Sky Jazz CanCon Super Pyramid Comment If This Is Paradise! Rock CanCon Desiree Dorion Let Them – Single Folk CanCon Brian Gallagher Manitoba Love – Single Folk CanCon Stray Dawg and the Wolves Blues on the Inside Blues No J Anders Take Over – Single Pop CanCon J Anders Used To – Single Pop CanCon TicTacTec HouseWave Electronic No Rhynos 1982 – Single Rock CanCon Carina Experience – Single Pop CanCon Erster Sohn Age of New Intelligence Pop No kpec3 arrival The Sacrifice – Single Religious No Econline Crush New Gold Magic – Single Rock CanCon Softlung Glass House – Single Rock CanCon Impolite Society New Orleans – Single Rock No Long Prairie Humble Love Folk No Katja T Oi Tuntematon – Single Pop No Forester Young Guns Rock CanCon Neil Haverty Some Days – Single Soul CanCon Duke & Goldie West End Queen (Abattoir) – Single Folk CanCon Chore Oswego Park Rock CanCon Raphaela Bittersweet – Single Pop CanCon Jean Caffeine Generation Jean Rock No Big Wreck Around – Single Rock CanCon Kai Korven Bug on Head – Single Folk CanCon Brodie Christ Born Middle End – Single Rock CanCon Across Waves Landmark – Single Rock CanCon Emilie Thorsby Amazing as Hell – Single Pop No Jacob Moon Under a Setting Sun Folk CanCon Paris Pick Third Time’s a Charm Pop CanCon TRIBZ TRIBZ Rock CanCon The Holy Ghost Out of the Hands of the Wicked – Single Folk CanCon Clout gAMe Royal Classic Hip Hop CanCon GreenWing All Hard Feelings – Single Rock CanCon Paulina Morgan Closure – Single Pop CanCon ebi soda frank dean and andrew Jazz No Von Freeman Never Let Me Go Jazz No Jason Palmer Shorter Songs Jazz No Chris Byars The Dark Forest Jazz No Andy Laverne Crystal Night Jazz No Mandatory Overtime L.A.M.B.O – Single Punk CanCon Gao Hong & Baluji Shrivastav NEELAM World No Justin Karas Flowers Wild Abound Folk CanCon Camilla Sparksss ICU Run Electronic Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Motivation – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park

Paul Bollenback – Jittery Bugs

Ebi Soda – bamboo

Dan Rosenboom – Josephine’s Dream

Till Bronner – Parole Parole (feat. Chiara Civello)

Clout Game – Ray Romano

TicTacTec – Forget Yesterday

Camilla Sparksss – I Like the Noise

Erster Sohn – Answer the Phone

J Anders – Used To

Raphaela – Bittersweet

Emilie Thorsby – Amazing as Hell

With Violet – Dancing Where You Left Me Alone

Paulina Morgan – Closure

Neil Haverty – Some Days

Justin Karas – Ode

Kai Korven – Bug on Head

Long Prairie – Memories of You Run Through My Mind

Brian Gallagher – Manitoba Love

Glenn A. Johnson – Back to Nova Scotia

Duke & Goldie – West End Queen

Jacob Moon – Song That Won’t Leave You Alone

GreenWing – All Hard Feelings

Across Waves – Landmark

Chore – Meth Grad

Softlung – Glass House

Rhynos – 1982

Impolite Society – New Orleans

Mandatory Overtime – L.A.M.B.O

The Mendozaz – Late Stage 12 Gauge

Stray Dawg and the Wolves – Tell Her That You Love Her

See y’all next time!