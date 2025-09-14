Classical Coffee Break

Classical Coffee Break, Ep 26 – 09.18.25

Or download file:  https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-26-09.18.25.mp3

Start Time Composer Title Performer
00:52 Franz Schubert Octet in F Major, D. 803: II. Adagio OSM Chamber Soloists (Orchestre symphonique de Montreal)
12:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Elizabethan Part Songs – The Willow Song Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, David Willcocks, conductor
15:13 Jules Massenet Scenes Alsaciennes – Suite No. 7 for Orchestra : 1. Dimanche matin National Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Bonynge, conductor
23:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto in F Major, for 3 Violins & Strings “Musique de table II”, TWV 53: F1: I. Allegro Collegium Musicum 90, Simon Standage, conductor
28:59 Traditional The Death of Queen Jane (Arr. for Two Guitars) Edward Flower, Joel Brown, guitars
33:19 Frederic Chopin Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 65: III. Largo Sol Gabetta, cello, Bertand Chamayou, piano
39:02 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Oboes and 2 Clarinets in C Major, RV 560: I. Larghetto – Allegro The King’s Consort, Robert King, conductor
43:00 Thomas Tallis Lamentations of Jeremiah Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Timothy Brown, conductor
51:19 Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky String Quartet No. 1, Op. 11: Andante cantabile, Op. Posth. Vytautus Sondeckis, cello, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, David Geringas, conductor

