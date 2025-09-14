Or download file: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-26-09.18.25.mp3
|Start Time
|Composer
|Title
|Performer
|00:52
|Franz Schubert
|Octet in F Major, D. 803: II. Adagio
|OSM Chamber Soloists (Orchestre symphonique de Montreal)
|12:24
|Ralph Vaughan Williams
|Two Elizabethan Part Songs – The Willow Song
|Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, David Willcocks, conductor
|15:13
|Jules Massenet
|Scenes Alsaciennes – Suite No. 7 for Orchestra : 1. Dimanche matin
|National Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Bonynge, conductor
|23:08
|Georg Philipp Telemann
|Concerto in F Major, for 3 Violins & Strings “Musique de table II”, TWV 53: F1: I. Allegro
|Collegium Musicum 90, Simon Standage, conductor
|28:59
|Traditional
|The Death of Queen Jane (Arr. for Two Guitars)
|Edward Flower, Joel Brown, guitars
|33:19
|Frederic Chopin
|Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 65: III. Largo
|Sol Gabetta, cello, Bertand Chamayou, piano
|39:02
|Antonio Vivaldi
|Concerto for 2 Oboes and 2 Clarinets in C Major, RV 560: I. Larghetto – Allegro
|The King’s Consort, Robert King, conductor
|43:00
|Thomas Tallis
|Lamentations of Jeremiah
|Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Timothy Brown, conductor
|51:19
|Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
|String Quartet No. 1, Op. 11: Andante cantabile, Op. Posth.
|Vytautus Sondeckis, cello, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, David Geringas, conductor