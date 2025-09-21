The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #97

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Hilla Peer Start Over – Single Pop No
Beta Trip Superette Rock CanCon
The Realignment Project Afterthought Rock CanCon
The Realignment Project The Frustration Sessions Rock CanCon
Caitlin Robinson Enough – Single Pop CanCon
MABRO Alexa – Single Pop CanCon
MABRO Breaking the Addiction – Single Pop CanCon
Debby Grupp Escaping Samsara – Single Electronic CanCon
Debby Grupp Five Seasons – Single Electronic CanCon
Debby Grupp Fundamental Bass – Single Electronic CanCon
Flash Poetry All Love Needs – Single Hip Hop No
Shugorei Memories of Magic World No
Various Artists Chilling, Thrilling Hooks And Haunted Harmonies: The Big Stir Records Halloween Grimoire Rock No
Caroline Parke Working All the Time – Single Folk CanCon
AV & the Inner City AV & the Inner City Soul CanCon
Canny and Hall Garlic Bread – Single Folk No
MEZZIAH & Mac Million Hold On – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Ancient Thrones Melancholia Metal CanCon
Altered By Mom Better Rock CanCon
Elli Hart Shotgun Wedding – Single Country Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Hughes Hughes Country CanCon
Krisj Wannabe Just Sit Here – Single Rock No
Midnight Channel Alien Love Songs Jazz CanCon
Christine Yevkova Walk Away – Single Pop No
Absolute Losers In the Crowd Punk CanCon
Summer Bruises Out of Body Rock CanCon
Dre Dupuis Drift – Single Rock CanCon
da nang Kids Rock CanCon
James Correa Bonny Park Folk CanCon
David Jane Story of a Night Pop CanCon
Ollie This That – Single Hip Hop CanCon
The Penske File Dead Maps – Single Punk CanCon
Boys Night Out 100% Ghosts – Single Rock CanCon
Taegan Domstad Daisy – Single Folk CanCon
Chris Mckhool Little Leaf Children’s Music CanCon
54.4 Live at El Mocambo Rock CanCon
54.4 West Coast Band Rock CanCon
Chandrika Tandon Soul Ectasy World No
Meggi Faye Washed Out – Single Folk CanCon
Babon Tropical Desert World No
Various Artists Gazed & Bemused Hazy Sounds from the Meanjin Underground Rock No
The Rawn Side of Town Captain – Single Country NSFR CanCon
The Rawn Side of Town I See – Single Country NSFR CanCon
The Rawn Side of Town What I’m Looking For – Single Country NSFR CanCon
Matt Bachmann Compost Karoke Jazz No
Holly Palmer Metamorphosis Jazz No
Scottie Barnett The Love Connections & the disconnects R&B No
Cheyanne Summer Today’s Been Hell – Single Rock CanCon
Victoria Staff Love Should Feel – Single Pop CanCon
YEUNG The Flutters and The Feels Pop 2 NSFR tracks CanCon
Sam Wilkes Public Records Performance Jazz No
Johnny Beachit Never Go Wrong With Buffett – Single Rock No
Sarah Crow and the Strangers Summer Songs Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mike Casey – Iguana Crossing
Midnight Channel – Internet Friends
Holly Palmer – omw!
Gary Smulyan – My Dream, Do You Remember Now?
Chandrika Tandon – Glory Rising: Todi
Shugorei – Michi
RG43 – Rockabye
YEUNG – Thunderbolt
MABRO – ALEXA
Christine Yevkova – Walk Away
Katja T – Oi Tuntematon
David Jane – Story of a Night
Victoria Staff – Love Should Feel
Caitlin Robinson – Enough
Scottie Barnett – Figment of My Heart
James Correa – You’re the Only Luck I’ve Had
Meggi Faye – Washed Out
The Rawn Side of Town – What I’m Lookin’ For
Elli Hart – Shotgun Wedding
Hughes – Day Trippin
Canny and Hall – Garlic Bread
Caroline Parke – Working All the Time
Sarah Crow and the Strangers – Weeping Willow
Cheyanne Summer – Today’s Been Hell
Wasted – You’re Happy
Da nang – Next Year
Absolute Losers – You Never Say That You Love Me
Krisj Wannabe – Just Sit Here
The Realignment Project – Minor Outburst
Kpec3 arrival – The Sacrifice
Super Pyramid – Lonerwave
Summer Bruises – Sang Crème Glacee

See y’all next time!

