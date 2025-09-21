New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #97

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Hilla Peer Start Over – Single Pop No Beta Trip Superette Rock CanCon The Realignment Project Afterthought Rock CanCon The Realignment Project The Frustration Sessions Rock CanCon Caitlin Robinson Enough – Single Pop CanCon MABRO Alexa – Single Pop CanCon MABRO Breaking the Addiction – Single Pop CanCon Debby Grupp Escaping Samsara – Single Electronic CanCon Debby Grupp Five Seasons – Single Electronic CanCon Debby Grupp Fundamental Bass – Single Electronic CanCon Flash Poetry All Love Needs – Single Hip Hop No Shugorei Memories of Magic World No Various Artists Chilling, Thrilling Hooks And Haunted Harmonies: The Big Stir Records Halloween Grimoire Rock No Caroline Parke Working All the Time – Single Folk CanCon AV & the Inner City AV & the Inner City Soul CanCon Canny and Hall Garlic Bread – Single Folk No MEZZIAH & Mac Million Hold On – Single Hip Hop CanCon Ancient Thrones Melancholia Metal CanCon Altered By Mom Better Rock CanCon Elli Hart Shotgun Wedding – Single Country Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Hughes Hughes Country CanCon Krisj Wannabe Just Sit Here – Single Rock No Midnight Channel Alien Love Songs Jazz CanCon Christine Yevkova Walk Away – Single Pop No Absolute Losers In the Crowd Punk CanCon Summer Bruises Out of Body Rock CanCon Dre Dupuis Drift – Single Rock CanCon da nang Kids Rock CanCon James Correa Bonny Park Folk CanCon David Jane Story of a Night Pop CanCon Ollie This That – Single Hip Hop CanCon The Penske File Dead Maps – Single Punk CanCon Boys Night Out 100% Ghosts – Single Rock CanCon Taegan Domstad Daisy – Single Folk CanCon Chris Mckhool Little Leaf Children’s Music CanCon 54.4 Live at El Mocambo Rock CanCon 54.4 West Coast Band Rock CanCon Chandrika Tandon Soul Ectasy World No Meggi Faye Washed Out – Single Folk CanCon Babon Tropical Desert World No Various Artists Gazed & Bemused Hazy Sounds from the Meanjin Underground Rock No The Rawn Side of Town Captain – Single Country NSFR CanCon The Rawn Side of Town I See – Single Country NSFR CanCon The Rawn Side of Town What I’m Looking For – Single Country NSFR CanCon Matt Bachmann Compost Karoke Jazz No Holly Palmer Metamorphosis Jazz No Scottie Barnett The Love Connections & the disconnects R&B No Cheyanne Summer Today’s Been Hell – Single Rock CanCon Victoria Staff Love Should Feel – Single Pop CanCon YEUNG The Flutters and The Feels Pop 2 NSFR tracks CanCon Sam Wilkes Public Records Performance Jazz No Johnny Beachit Never Go Wrong With Buffett – Single Rock No Sarah Crow and the Strangers Summer Songs Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mike Casey – Iguana Crossing

Midnight Channel – Internet Friends

Holly Palmer – omw!

Gary Smulyan – My Dream, Do You Remember Now?

Chandrika Tandon – Glory Rising: Todi

Shugorei – Michi

RG43 – Rockabye

YEUNG – Thunderbolt

MABRO – ALEXA

Christine Yevkova – Walk Away

Katja T – Oi Tuntematon

David Jane – Story of a Night

Victoria Staff – Love Should Feel

Caitlin Robinson – Enough

Scottie Barnett – Figment of My Heart

James Correa – You’re the Only Luck I’ve Had

Meggi Faye – Washed Out

The Rawn Side of Town – What I’m Lookin’ For

Elli Hart – Shotgun Wedding

Hughes – Day Trippin

Canny and Hall – Garlic Bread

Caroline Parke – Working All the Time

Sarah Crow and the Strangers – Weeping Willow

Cheyanne Summer – Today’s Been Hell

Wasted – You’re Happy

Da nang – Next Year

Absolute Losers – You Never Say That You Love Me

Krisj Wannabe – Just Sit Here

The Realignment Project – Minor Outburst

Kpec3 arrival – The Sacrifice

Super Pyramid – Lonerwave

Summer Bruises – Sang Crème Glacee

See y’all next time!