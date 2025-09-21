New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #97

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Hilla Peer
|Start Over – Single
|Pop
|No
|Beta Trip
|Superette
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Realignment Project
|Afterthought
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Realignment Project
|The Frustration Sessions
|Rock
|CanCon
|Caitlin Robinson
|Enough – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MABRO
|Alexa – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|MABRO
|Breaking the Addiction – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Debby Grupp
|Escaping Samsara – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Debby Grupp
|Five Seasons – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Debby Grupp
|Fundamental Bass – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Flash Poetry
|All Love Needs – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Shugorei
|Memories of Magic
|World
|No
|Various Artists
|Chilling, Thrilling Hooks And Haunted Harmonies: The Big Stir Records Halloween Grimoire
|Rock
|No
|Caroline Parke
|Working All the Time – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|AV & the Inner City
|AV & the Inner City
|Soul
|CanCon
|Canny and Hall
|Garlic Bread – Single
|Folk
|No
|MEZZIAH & Mac Million
|Hold On – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Ancient Thrones
|Melancholia
|Metal
|CanCon
|Altered By Mom
|Better
|Rock
|CanCon
|Elli Hart
|Shotgun Wedding – Single
|Country
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Hughes
|Hughes
|Country
|CanCon
|Krisj Wannabe
|Just Sit Here – Single
|Rock
|No
|Midnight Channel
|Alien Love Songs
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Christine Yevkova
|Walk Away – Single
|Pop
|No
|Absolute Losers
|In the Crowd
|Punk
|CanCon
|Summer Bruises
|Out of Body
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dre Dupuis
|Drift – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|da nang
|Kids
|Rock
|CanCon
|James Correa
|Bonny Park
|Folk
|CanCon
|David Jane
|Story of a Night
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ollie
|This That – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|The Penske File
|Dead Maps – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Boys Night Out
|100% Ghosts – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Taegan Domstad
|Daisy – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chris Mckhool
|Little Leaf
|Children’s Music
|CanCon
|54.4
|Live at El Mocambo
|Rock
|CanCon
|54.4
|West Coast Band
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chandrika Tandon
|Soul Ectasy
|World
|No
|Meggi Faye
|Washed Out – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Babon
|Tropical Desert
|World
|No
|Various Artists
|Gazed & Bemused Hazy Sounds from the Meanjin Underground
|Rock
|No
|The Rawn Side of Town
|Captain – Single
|Country
|NSFR
|CanCon
|The Rawn Side of Town
|I See – Single
|Country
|NSFR
|CanCon
|The Rawn Side of Town
|What I’m Looking For – Single
|Country
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Matt Bachmann
|Compost Karoke
|Jazz
|No
|Holly Palmer
|Metamorphosis
|Jazz
|No
|Scottie Barnett
|The Love Connections & the disconnects
|R&B
|No
|Cheyanne Summer
|Today’s Been Hell – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Victoria Staff
|Love Should Feel – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|YEUNG
|The Flutters and The Feels
|Pop
|2 NSFR tracks
|CanCon
|Sam Wilkes
|Public Records Performance
|Jazz
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Never Go Wrong With Buffett – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sarah Crow and the Strangers
|Summer Songs
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mike Casey – Iguana Crossing
Midnight Channel – Internet Friends
Holly Palmer – omw!
Gary Smulyan – My Dream, Do You Remember Now?
Chandrika Tandon – Glory Rising: Todi
Shugorei – Michi
RG43 – Rockabye
YEUNG – Thunderbolt
MABRO – ALEXA
Christine Yevkova – Walk Away
Katja T – Oi Tuntematon
David Jane – Story of a Night
Victoria Staff – Love Should Feel
Caitlin Robinson – Enough
Scottie Barnett – Figment of My Heart
James Correa – You’re the Only Luck I’ve Had
Meggi Faye – Washed Out
The Rawn Side of Town – What I’m Lookin’ For
Elli Hart – Shotgun Wedding
Hughes – Day Trippin
Canny and Hall – Garlic Bread
Caroline Parke – Working All the Time
Sarah Crow and the Strangers – Weeping Willow
Cheyanne Summer – Today’s Been Hell
Wasted – You’re Happy
Da nang – Next Year
Absolute Losers – You Never Say That You Love Me
Krisj Wannabe – Just Sit Here
The Realignment Project – Minor Outburst
Kpec3 arrival – The Sacrifice
Super Pyramid – Lonerwave
Summer Bruises – Sang Crème Glacee
See y’all next time!