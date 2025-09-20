David Par Radio Presents The All Out Show

I hope you had a great week! We have a jam packed show, and make sure you tune in 4 30 pm to 6 30 pm Sunday September 21

We hit up Doors Open Waterloo and had a chance to speak with Hilary Dunn-Ridgeway from Schlegel UW Research Institute For Aging. Also, we sat down with music artist Heather Avalon and discussed her comeback, new single and so forth!

I’ll let you know how you can avoid disappointment this Christmas Season, we’ll discuss the hottest Halloween costumes for 2025 and more!

Not to mention, the best in old school and new school music is coming your way.

Let’s go!!!!!!!

