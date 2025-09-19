CKMS News -2025-09-19- The Child Witness Centre is Doors Open during regional event



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The Child Witness Centre is a Kitchener based organisation which provides support to young victims or witnesses to crime or abuse. Among their activities, the organisation provides referrals to counseling services, provides education, guidance, and support through police investigations and court processes, and provides strategies for coping and safety planning.

As Robin Heald, the Executive Director of the Child Witness Centre said to CKMS News, these children are “perhaps having the worst day of their lives”.

During this year’s Doors Open Waterloo Region on Saturday September 20th, Child Witness is opening its doors to the public, for the first time in the organization’s decades long history, to spread awareness about the work done to support child victims or witnesses to crime or abuse.

This show features an interview with Robin Heald, the Executive Director of the Child Witness Centre.