New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour Christmas Special!

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|20/20
|Back to California
|Rock
|No
|Kolbe Turkington
|Front Porch Serenade (Live) – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Kolbe Turkington
|Granola Girl – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Emily Triggs
|The Great Escape
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|The Neighbourhood: Songs & Stories of a Blue Collar Raising
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|A Pocket Ful of Seeds – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|All in the Game – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|By My Time – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Cold Mill Blues – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|I Walked For Miles – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|In Heaven (Fields of Black Top) – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Ode to Jack – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Roller Girl – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Stealin’ – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Steel Man – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Take Me to the Canyon – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|The Painter – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|The Wash Out – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Brian Tremblay
|Wine Whiskey & Weed – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Awake & Dreaming
|I U Me – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Anita Eccleston
|Winter Gala
|Jazz / Christmas
|CanCon
|The Black Karl
|CHIMBOK – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Papercapguns
|Revived
|Pop
|CanCon
|Robbie Harte
|Hallelujah – Single
|Country / Christmas
|CanCon
|Elena Erin
|what are you doing here – single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Thomas Fannabaek
|In Rome
|Jazz
|No
|Golden Ratio Trio
|Interpretations
|Jazz
|No
|Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia
|Prelude to the Divine Realm – Pipa & Guquin
|World
|No
|Michel Petrucciani Trio
|Jazz Club Montmarte – CPH 1988
|Jazz
|No
|Miei Amici
|L’oratore
|Pop
|No
|Chelten Jones
|She’s Not Mine – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Drew Danburry
|Bird Songs
|Folk
|No
|Sunnsetter
|Heaven Hang Over Me
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Devarrow
|Heart Shaped Rock
|Indie Rock
|Track 12 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour — the Christmas special!
Tracklist:
Alex Deuzeman – Christmas
Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Always Christmas Eve
Dan Politano – It’s Christmas
Zachary Friederich – Christmastime is Here
Violett Jean – Christmas To Me
Cassidy Taylor – Evergreen
CIK – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
N3S – Maligayang Pasko
Blackmore’s Night – Here We Come A-Caroling
Raging Flowers – Kiwi Christmas
Johnny 99 – It Can’t Be Christmas
Glenn Erb – Santa’s in Jail
Son of Dave – The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas
Thanks Light – Dirtbag Christmas
KC Armstrong – I HATE THAT SWEATER
Ryan Dsouza – The Letter
Two Piano Tornado & The Spectacles – You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Old Hoss – Small Town Christmas Eve
Nick Guiton – Christmas Day
Brenda Best – Sounds of My Season
Carla Muller – I Can Hear the Bells
Sam Kruger – Worst X-Mas Ever
The Legendary Ten Seconds – All He Wants for Christmas is a Mellotron
Wonders of the Yukon – Christmas Not Ending
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Little Things
Robbie Harte – Hallelujah
Charles Szczepanek – In the Bleak Midwinter
David Bach – Greensleeves
Ryan Michael Richards – That Trip to Bethlehem
Rick Sparks – Winter Dream
Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague – Imaginings
Gergana Velinova – This Is the Time
Alana Bridgewater – You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
Anita Eccleston – Little Town
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone, and I’ll see y’all next week for the final HBH of the year!
One thought on “New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour Christmas Special!”
Thank you for this lovely Christmas Show and including IMAGININGS! Merry Christmas!
Christina Tourin