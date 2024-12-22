New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour Christmas Special!

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

20/20 Back to California Rock No Kolbe Turkington Front Porch Serenade (Live) – Single Country CanCon Kolbe Turkington Granola Girl – Single Country CanCon Emily Triggs The Great Escape Folk CanCon Brian Tremblay The Neighbourhood: Songs & Stories of a Blue Collar Raising Country CanCon Brian Tremblay A Pocket Ful of Seeds – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay All in the Game – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay By My Time – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Cold Mill Blues – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay I Walked For Miles – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay In Heaven (Fields of Black Top) – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Ode to Jack – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Roller Girl – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Stealin’ – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Steel Man – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Take Me to the Canyon – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay The Painter – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay The Wash Out – Single Country CanCon Brian Tremblay Wine Whiskey & Weed – Single Country CanCon Awake & Dreaming I U Me – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon Anita Eccleston Winter Gala Jazz / Christmas CanCon The Black Karl CHIMBOK – Single Pop CanCon Papercapguns Revived Pop CanCon Robbie Harte Hallelujah – Single Country / Christmas CanCon Elena Erin what are you doing here – single Pop CanCon Thomas Fannabaek In Rome Jazz No Golden Ratio Trio Interpretations Jazz No Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia Prelude to the Divine Realm – Pipa & Guquin World No Michel Petrucciani Trio Jazz Club Montmarte – CPH 1988 Jazz No Miei Amici L’oratore Pop No Chelten Jones She’s Not Mine – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Drew Danburry Bird Songs Folk No Sunnsetter Heaven Hang Over Me Indie Rock CanCon Devarrow Heart Shaped Rock Indie Rock Track 12 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour — the Christmas special!

Tracklist:

Alex Deuzeman – Christmas

Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Always Christmas Eve

Dan Politano – It’s Christmas

Zachary Friederich – Christmastime is Here

Violett Jean – Christmas To Me

Cassidy Taylor – Evergreen

CIK – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

N3S – Maligayang Pasko

Blackmore’s Night – Here We Come A-Caroling

Raging Flowers – Kiwi Christmas

Johnny 99 – It Can’t Be Christmas

Glenn Erb – Santa’s in Jail

Son of Dave – The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas

Thanks Light – Dirtbag Christmas

KC Armstrong – I HATE THAT SWEATER

Ryan Dsouza – The Letter

Two Piano Tornado & The Spectacles – You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Old Hoss – Small Town Christmas Eve

Nick Guiton – Christmas Day

Brenda Best – Sounds of My Season

Carla Muller – I Can Hear the Bells

Sam Kruger – Worst X-Mas Ever

The Legendary Ten Seconds – All He Wants for Christmas is a Mellotron

Wonders of the Yukon – Christmas Not Ending

Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Little Things

Robbie Harte – Hallelujah

Charles Szczepanek – In the Bleak Midwinter

David Bach – Greensleeves

Ryan Michael Richards – That Trip to Bethlehem

Rick Sparks – Winter Dream

Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague – Imaginings

Gergana Velinova – This Is the Time

Alana Bridgewater – You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To

Anita Eccleston – Little Town

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone, and I’ll see y’all next week for the final HBH of the year!