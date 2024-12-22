The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour Christmas Special!

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

20/20 Back to California Rock No
Kolbe Turkington Front Porch Serenade (Live) – Single Country CanCon
Kolbe Turkington Granola Girl – Single Country CanCon
Emily Triggs The Great Escape Folk CanCon
Brian Tremblay The Neighbourhood: Songs & Stories of a Blue Collar Raising Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay A Pocket Ful of Seeds – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay All in the Game – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay By My Time – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Cold Mill Blues – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay I Walked For Miles – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay In Heaven (Fields of Black Top) – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Ode to Jack – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Roller Girl – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Stealin’ – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Steel Man – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Take Me to the Canyon – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay The Painter – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay The Wash Out – Single Country CanCon
Brian Tremblay Wine Whiskey & Weed – Single Country CanCon
Awake & Dreaming I U Me – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Anita Eccleston Winter Gala Jazz / Christmas CanCon
The Black Karl CHIMBOK – Single Pop CanCon
Papercapguns Revived Pop CanCon
Robbie Harte Hallelujah – Single Country / Christmas CanCon
Elena Erin what are you doing here – single Pop CanCon
Thomas Fannabaek In Rome Jazz No
Golden Ratio Trio Interpretations Jazz No
Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia Prelude to the Divine Realm – Pipa & Guquin World No
Michel Petrucciani Trio Jazz Club Montmarte – CPH 1988 Jazz No
Miei Amici L’oratore Pop No
Chelten Jones She’s Not Mine – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Drew Danburry Bird Songs Folk No
Sunnsetter Heaven Hang Over Me Indie Rock CanCon
Devarrow Heart Shaped Rock Indie Rock Track 12 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour — the Christmas special!

Tracklist:

Alex Deuzeman – Christmas
Bella Brown & the Jealous Lovers – Always Christmas Eve
Dan Politano – It’s Christmas
Zachary Friederich – Christmastime is Here
Violett Jean – Christmas To Me
Cassidy Taylor – Evergreen
CIK – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
N3S – Maligayang Pasko
Blackmore’s Night – Here We Come A-Caroling
Raging Flowers – Kiwi Christmas
Johnny 99 – It Can’t Be Christmas
Glenn Erb – Santa’s in Jail
Son of Dave – The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas
Thanks Light – Dirtbag Christmas
KC Armstrong – I HATE THAT SWEATER
Ryan Dsouza – The Letter
Two Piano Tornado & The Spectacles – You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Old Hoss – Small Town Christmas Eve
Nick Guiton – Christmas Day
Brenda Best – Sounds of My Season
Carla Muller – I Can Hear the Bells
Sam Kruger – Worst X-Mas Ever
The Legendary Ten Seconds – All He Wants for Christmas is a Mellotron
Wonders of the Yukon – Christmas Not Ending
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Little Things
Robbie Harte – Hallelujah
Charles Szczepanek – In the Bleak Midwinter
David Bach – Greensleeves
Ryan Michael Richards – That Trip to Bethlehem
Rick Sparks – Winter Dream
Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague – Imaginings
Gergana Velinova – This Is the Time
Alana Bridgewater – You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
Anita Eccleston – Little Town

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone, and I’ll see y’all next week for the final HBH of the year!

