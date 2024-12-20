So Old It’s New set for Saturday, December 21, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

The original intent was an album play show and Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion albums came to mind and if I played one, I should play the other since they’re of a piece. But playing both of them – released on the same day in 1991 when the band was so big that I remember lineups waiting for record stores to open on release day back pre-streaming when everyone bought physical product – came out half an hour longer than my 2-hour slot. So, I made my own compilation – and in doing so was reminded of how raunch and roll good G N’ R were and are – of some favorites from each album. So we have eight songs from Use Your Illusion I and seven from II, and I filled in the remaining time in the slot with The Doors’ second album, the 1967 release Strange Days.

Guns N’ Roses Use Your Illusion I/II compilation

1. Dust N’ Bones

2. Live And Let Die

3. Don’t Cry

4. You Ain’t The First

5. Bad Obsession

6. Double Talkin’ Jive

7. November Rain

8. The Garden

9. Civil War

10. 14 Years

11. Yesterdays

12. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

13. Locomotive

14. Estranged

15. You Could Be Mine

The Doors – Strange Days

1. Strange Days

2. You’re Lost Little Girl

3. Love Me Two Times

4. Unhappy Girl

5. Horse Latitudes

6. Moonlight Drive

7. People Are Strange

8. My Eyes Have Seen You

9. I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind

10. When The Music’s Over