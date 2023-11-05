New Music Uploads to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #4

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now — first and foremost, here’s the music I’ve uploaded to LibreTime over the past week:

Lindsay Shaw Breathe Easy Pop CanCon Mappe Of The Isle of Ailynn Indie Rock CanCon A-Sirr Time Machine Rock CanCon Fly Pan Am C’est Ca Indie Rock CanCon Salt Horse Sick Transit Indie Rock CanCon The Neutral States The Kitchen is Where the Knives Are Indie Rock CanCon Joshua Gerowitz Joshua Gerowitz’s Dark Forest Theory Jazz No Bywater Call Bywater Call R&B CanCon Common Holly When I Say to You Black Lightning Indie Rock CanCon Andre Wickenheiser A Happy Little Accident Jazz CanCon Look Vibrant Cherish Everything Indie Rock CanCon Richard Thompson 13 Rivers Rock No Britt A.M. Psychic Knots Alternative CanCon Jom Comyn Crawl Alternative CanCon Hellrazer Bonecrusher Metal CanCon Tetrix Every House Has a Light On Electronica CanCon LAL Dark Beings Dance/House CanCon Emile Bilodeau Grandeur Mature Pop CanCon Moondle Moondle Rock CanCon Greber Cemetery Preston Metal CanCon Mark Perry Right Here Acoustic Dirt Road Ballads CanCon Norine Braun Through Train Windows Other CanCon Will Chalmers Missing You Unknown CanCon The Dustbowl Daddies More Hurricane Than Rainbow Indie Rock CanCon Andrea Petrity What If I Jazz CanCon Deni Gauthier Quiet Town Other Indeterminable Phil Glennie Wake Indie Rock CanCon Michael Vlatkovich Five of Us Jazz CanCon (partially) Page 38 Burning the Midnight Oil Rock CanCon The Flamingos Pink Kustom Kreme Indie Rock CanCon Icicle Provenance Electronica CanCon Cares Control Isn’t Real Electronic/Experimental/Industrial/Ambient CanCon (presumed) The Top Boost Dreaming Other CanCon The Dustbowl Daddies Boom and Bust Economies of Love Indie Rock CanCon Safia Nolan Reprises Vol. 2 Pop CanCon Woodhawk Violent Nature Rock CanCon Chunder Buffet Lemon Sleazy Other CanCon (presumed) Kara Shaw The Kara Shaw Collection, Vol. 1 Classical/Singer-Songwriter CanCon/KWCon/CKMSCon Elliott Brood Town Rock CanCon

Make sure to check out The Kara Shaw Collection if you would like to play music from one of CKMS’s very own programmers.

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Kara Shaw – This Land is Your Land

Lindsay Shaw – The Struggle

Alison Hogan – Pinto Pony

100 Mile House – 1952 Vincent Black Lightening

Illa Barker – Girl I See You

Roxanne Reddy – Wilted

She & Him – How Can I Make You Love Me

Michael Vlatkovich – People in my Wallet

Andrea Petrity – Conversation in My Head

Andre Wickenheiser – Basement Suite Part 3

Joshua Gerowitz – Deanna and Lwaxana

Andrew Raffo Dewar – I

Elliott Brood – Dark Side of the Road

Babaux and the Peacemakers – Without the Medicine

By Divine Right – Smokies and Cannonballs

Frog Eyes – Scottish Wine

Packs – New TV

Bad Waitress – Manners

The Jerry Gross Organization – Racer Cinema/Sleeping Train

Thndr – Lightfromthebluescreen

Zoon – Dodem

Genevieve Racette – The Tide

The Bombadils – Records and Rent

Phillippe B – Pauline a la Ferme

Andy Penkow – 1993

Lindsey and the Lonelies – Another Cowgirl (On Your Mind)

See y’all next time!