New Music Uploads to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #4

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now — first and foremost, here’s the music I’ve uploaded to LibreTime over the past week:
|Lindsay Shaw
|Breathe Easy
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mappe Of
|The Isle of Ailynn
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|A-Sirr
|Time Machine
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fly Pan Am
|C’est Ca
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Salt Horse
|Sick Transit
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Neutral States
|The Kitchen is Where the Knives Are
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Joshua Gerowitz
|Joshua Gerowitz’s Dark Forest Theory
|Jazz
|No
|Bywater Call
|Bywater Call
|R&B
|CanCon
|Common Holly
|When I Say to You Black Lightning
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Andre Wickenheiser
|A Happy Little Accident
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Look Vibrant
|Cherish Everything
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Richard Thompson
|13 Rivers
|Rock
|No
|Britt A.M.
|Psychic Knots
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Jom Comyn
|Crawl
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Hellrazer
|Bonecrusher
|Metal
|CanCon
|Tetrix
|Every House Has a Light On
|Electronica
|CanCon
|LAL
|Dark Beings
|Dance/House
|CanCon
|Emile Bilodeau
|Grandeur Mature
|Pop
|CanCon
|Moondle
|Moondle
|Rock
|CanCon
|Greber
|Cemetery Preston
|Metal
|CanCon
|Mark Perry
|Right Here
|Acoustic Dirt Road Ballads
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Through Train Windows
|Other
|CanCon
|Will Chalmers
|Missing You
|Unknown
|CanCon
|The Dustbowl Daddies
|More Hurricane Than Rainbow
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Andrea Petrity
|What If I
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Deni Gauthier
|Quiet Town
|Other
|Indeterminable
|Phil Glennie
|Wake
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Michael Vlatkovich
|Five of Us
|Jazz
|CanCon (partially)
|Page 38
|Burning the Midnight Oil
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Flamingos Pink
|Kustom Kreme
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Icicle
|Provenance
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Cares
|Control Isn’t Real
|Electronic/Experimental/Industrial/Ambient
|CanCon (presumed)
|The Top Boost
|Dreaming
|Other
|CanCon
|The Dustbowl Daddies
|Boom and Bust Economies of Love
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Safia Nolan
|Reprises Vol. 2
|Pop
|CanCon
|Woodhawk
|Violent Nature
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chunder Buffet
|Lemon Sleazy
|Other
|CanCon (presumed)
|Kara Shaw
|The Kara Shaw Collection, Vol. 1
|Classical/Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon/KWCon/CKMSCon
|Elliott Brood
|Town
|Rock
|CanCon
Make sure to check out The Kara Shaw Collection if you would like to play music from one of CKMS’s very own programmers.
And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Here’s the tracklist:
Kara Shaw – This Land is Your Land
Lindsay Shaw – The Struggle
Alison Hogan – Pinto Pony
100 Mile House – 1952 Vincent Black Lightening
Illa Barker – Girl I See You
Roxanne Reddy – Wilted
She & Him – How Can I Make You Love Me
Michael Vlatkovich – People in my Wallet
Andrea Petrity – Conversation in My Head
Andre Wickenheiser – Basement Suite Part 3
Joshua Gerowitz – Deanna and Lwaxana
Andrew Raffo Dewar – I
Elliott Brood – Dark Side of the Road
Babaux and the Peacemakers – Without the Medicine
By Divine Right – Smokies and Cannonballs
Frog Eyes – Scottish Wine
Packs – New TV
Bad Waitress – Manners
The Jerry Gross Organization – Racer Cinema/Sleeping Train
Thndr – Lightfromthebluescreen
Zoon – Dodem
Genevieve Racette – The Tide
The Bombadils – Records and Rent
Phillippe B – Pauline a la Ferme
Andy Penkow – 1993
Lindsey and the Lonelies – Another Cowgirl (On Your Mind)
See y’all next time!