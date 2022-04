Hey y’all!

Just here to update the peoples that our Spotify playlists are officially live! If you now go to an episode’s homepage, you’ll find a link to that week’s Spotify playlist. Hopefully this allows everyone to access the setlist’s they love at the drop of a hat! Thank you for tuning in, if you haven’t checked out Episode 6 yet, I would recommend it, probably one of my favourites yet. Wam on!

Link to our homepage: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wadio-wam/?highlight=wadio%20wam