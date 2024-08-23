Public is supportive of new Benton/Frederick Street bike corridor despite concerns

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

Region of Waterloo community members expressed strong support for new bike lanes on Benton and Frederick streets at the Region of Waterloo’s Sustainability, Infrastructure and Development Committee meeting on August 14, 2024.

Despite concerns about emergency vehicle access and pedestrian safety, the proposal to reduce car lanes and add bike lanes received broad support. The project’s first phase will include painted bike lanes. Phase 2 includes long-term plans for physically separated lanes to be completed by 2031.

Even with these phased-in plans, community members asked council to forgo Phase 1 and immediately start with separate bike lanes. They highlighted the benefits of safer, physically separated cycling paths connecting major areas in Kitchener. However, the delegates also discussed concerns about service vehicle access and suggestions for immediate safety improvements like precast concrete barriers.