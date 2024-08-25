CKMS News -2024-08-25- Paddle Palooza serves a pickleball festival in downtown Kitchener

CKMS News -2024-08-25- Paddle Palooza serves pickleball festival in downtown Kitchener.

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The 1st annual Paddle Palooza Pickleball Festival is taking place in the public space in front of Kitchener city hall on August 27th. A friendly tournament with local politicians and small businesses will open the festival, followed by a few hours of open community play. The festival will wrap up with a tournament for professional players in the evening. The pickleball courts will be temporarily set up on the drained out splash pad and right out on King St which will be closed for the day.

This show features an interview with Julie Doherty, the Sport Development Coordinator at the City of Kitchener who speaks about the pickleball festival and other efforts the city is taking to promote the growing sport.

Paddle Palooza will also have live music, local merchants, and coaches from the local pickleball advocacy organization Pickleball of Waterloo and Wellington Region (POWWR) to provide basic instruction or advanced tips to anyone interested. The event is free to attend and is scheduled to run from 2-8pm.