~Big Swi$h & Macsøs on the Regime with Yenny

The hour starts out with music! Playlist below. Around 30 minutes in, Big Swi$h and Macsøs! Dang good time chatting with them. They are so inspirational and talented. Not to mention: local! We listen to their music as well! Songs listed below <3
Bigswish.net & Macsosofficial
Playlist:
One Call – Spinall, Tyla & Omah Lay
Black Beetle – Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane
Bandana – Fireboy DML & Askake
Top Model – Masicka ft. Starr Gyal
Dada – Young Jonn & Davido (remix)
Hiway – Dav!d Sm!th
Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr ft. Ckay
TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam Ft. S.N.E & EeQue
Party Favours – Big Swi$h & Macsøs
Came A Long Way – Big Swi$h
Waiting – Macsøs
DNA – Big Swi$h & Macsøs
Movie – Big Swi$h & Macsøs
Montage – Macsøs