~Big Swi$h & Macsøs on the Regime with Yenny

The hour starts out with music! Playlist below. Around 30 minutes in, Big Swi$h and Macsøs! Dang good time chatting with them. They are so inspirational and talented. Not to mention: local! We listen to their music as well! Songs listed below <3



Bigswish.net & Macsosofficial

Playlist:

One Call – Spinall, Tyla & Omah Lay

Black Beetle – Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane

Bandana – Fireboy DML & Askake

Top Model – Masicka ft. Starr Gyal

Dada – Young Jonn & Davido (remix)

Hiway – Dav!d Sm!th

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr ft. Ckay

TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam Ft. S.N.E & EeQue

Party Favours – Big Swi$h & Macsøs

Came A Long Way – Big Swi$h

Waiting – Macsøs

DNA – Big Swi$h & Macsøs

Movie – Big Swi$h & Macsøs

Montage – Macsøs