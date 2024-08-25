The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #41

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always. First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Lawns Eggshells Rock CanCon
Rudy Schwartz Tons of selections Punk CanCon
Sherry Jacoby Puzzle Pop CanCon
The Indie Pea Love Growing Pains – Single Alternative No
Brooke Stilla k bye Pop Title track has both explicit and clean versions available CanCon
Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky Hold On To Me Jazz CanCon
Cheyanne Summer Prom Queen – Single Pop CanCon
Steve Stacks 100 Dream Sleep – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Beginning of the End – Single Electronic CanCon
Bobby Henson Passin Thru’ – Single Country No
Steve Stacks Flute – Single Electronic CanCon
Bobby Sproat Numb – Single Indie Rock Instrumental also available CanCon
Chiffon Magnifique Anxietika Rock No
Michael Scott Dawson The Tinnitus Chorus Ambient CanCon
Mariette Stephenson Guitar for Self Isolation Instrumental CanCon/KwCon
Rivi F The Collapse Pop CanCon/KWCon
Emett Jerome Coquilla Prayer – Single Country CanCon
Victoria Staff Better – Single Pop CanCon
The Neighbourhood Watch Spoke Like Summer – Single Folk CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Screens – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Ryan Wayne Grand Illusions – Single Folk CanCon
A Short Walk to Pluto Outcast – Single Rock CanCon
Ways in Waves Death of Others – Single Alternative CanCon
Andie Loren Hearts Grow Wide – Single Pop CanCon
Henry Taylor I’ve Got the Guns – Single Rock CanCon/KwCon
Nok Novum II Metal CanCon
Annabel Gutherz Showtime, Baby! – Single Pop CanCon
Annabel Gutherz Eclipse – Single Pop CanCon
Annabel Gutherz Shame – Single Pop CanCon
Nicky Lawrence Middle – Single Soul CanCon
Nicky Lawrence Doormat – Single Soul CanCon
Hillsboro White Trash EP Rock CanCon
Elena Erin Sick Rich Girl – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
GROFF Off and On – Single Rock No
The Rope Nightbird Alternative No
Emerald Falls Grown Ups – Single Country No
Crones Human Error Alternative CanCon
HUE Home – Single Rock Instrumental and Reference Track available No
HUE Million Dollar Baby – Single Rock No
Act of Nature Gonna be Somethin’ – Single Pop Ayr CanCon/KwCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mariette Stephenson – Sentimental
Rivi F – Let Me Be the One to Die
Henry Taylor – I’ve Got the Guns
Act of Nature – Gonna Be Somethin’
Cheyanne Summer – Prom Queen
Elena Erin – Sick Rich Girl
Annabel Gutherz – Showtime, Baby!
Andie Loren – Hearts Grow Wide
Victoria Staff – Better
Sherry Jacoby – Puzzle
Brooke Stilla – k bye
Nicky Lawrence – Middle
Ark Identity – Screens
The Neighbourhood Watch – Spoke Like Summer
Ryan Wayne – Grand Illusions
Emerald Falls – Grown Ups
Emmett Jerome – Coquilla Prayer
Bobby Henson – Passin Thru’
Lawns – Eggshells
A Short Walk to Pluto – Outcast
Chiffon Magnifique – Badmouth
Ways in Waves – Death of Others
HUE – Home
Nok Novum – Ominous Kyle
Hillsboro – White Trash
The Indie Pea – Love Growing Pains
GROFF – Off and On
The Rope – Murder of Gods
Crones – Insects Always Die Young
Michael Scott Dawson – Mono Lake (feat. K Freund)
Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky – I Missed You
Steve Stacks – Beginning of the End

See y’all next time!

