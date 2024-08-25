New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #41

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always. First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Lawns
|Eggshells
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rudy Schwartz
|Tons of selections
|Punk
|CanCon
|Sherry Jacoby
|Puzzle
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Indie Pea
|Love Growing Pains – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Brooke Stilla
|k bye
|Pop
|Title track has both explicit and clean versions available
|CanCon
|Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky
|Hold On To Me
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Cheyanne Summer
|Prom Queen – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|100 Dream Sleep – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Beginning of the End – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Bobby Henson
|Passin Thru’ – Single
|Country
|No
|Steve Stacks
|Flute – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Bobby Sproat
|Numb – Single
|Indie Rock
|Instrumental also available
|CanCon
|Chiffon Magnifique
|Anxietika
|Rock
|No
|Michael Scott Dawson
|The Tinnitus Chorus
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Mariette Stephenson
|Guitar for Self Isolation
|Instrumental
|CanCon/KwCon
|Rivi F
|The Collapse
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Emett Jerome
|Coquilla Prayer – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Victoria Staff
|Better – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Neighbourhood Watch
|Spoke Like Summer – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Screens – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Ryan Wayne
|Grand Illusions – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|A Short Walk to Pluto
|Outcast – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ways in Waves
|Death of Others – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Andie Loren
|Hearts Grow Wide – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Henry Taylor
|I’ve Got the Guns – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KwCon
|Nok Novum
|II
|Metal
|CanCon
|Annabel Gutherz
|Showtime, Baby! – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Annabel Gutherz
|Eclipse – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Annabel Gutherz
|Shame – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nicky Lawrence
|Middle – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Nicky Lawrence
|Doormat – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Hillsboro
|White Trash EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Elena Erin
|Sick Rich Girl – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|GROFF
|Off and On – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Rope
|Nightbird
|Alternative
|No
|Emerald Falls
|Grown Ups – Single
|Country
|No
|Crones
|Human Error
|Alternative
|CanCon
|HUE
|Home – Single
|Rock
|Instrumental and Reference Track available
|No
|HUE
|Million Dollar Baby – Single
|Rock
|No
|Act of Nature
|Gonna be Somethin’ – Single
|Pop
|Ayr
|CanCon/KwCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mariette Stephenson – Sentimental
Rivi F – Let Me Be the One to Die
Henry Taylor – I’ve Got the Guns
Act of Nature – Gonna Be Somethin’
Cheyanne Summer – Prom Queen
Elena Erin – Sick Rich Girl
Annabel Gutherz – Showtime, Baby!
Andie Loren – Hearts Grow Wide
Victoria Staff – Better
Sherry Jacoby – Puzzle
Brooke Stilla – k bye
Nicky Lawrence – Middle
Ark Identity – Screens
The Neighbourhood Watch – Spoke Like Summer
Ryan Wayne – Grand Illusions
Emerald Falls – Grown Ups
Emmett Jerome – Coquilla Prayer
Bobby Henson – Passin Thru’
Lawns – Eggshells
A Short Walk to Pluto – Outcast
Chiffon Magnifique – Badmouth
Ways in Waves – Death of Others
HUE – Home
Nok Novum – Ominous Kyle
Hillsboro – White Trash
The Indie Pea – Love Growing Pains
GROFF – Off and On
The Rope – Murder of Gods
Crones – Insects Always Die Young
Michael Scott Dawson – Mono Lake (feat. K Freund)
Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky – I Missed You
Steve Stacks – Beginning of the End
See y’all next time!