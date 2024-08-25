New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #41

What’s up, y’all? The routine, as always. First up, here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Lawns Eggshells Rock CanCon Rudy Schwartz Tons of selections Punk CanCon Sherry Jacoby Puzzle Pop CanCon The Indie Pea Love Growing Pains – Single Alternative No Brooke Stilla k bye Pop Title track has both explicit and clean versions available CanCon Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky Hold On To Me Jazz CanCon Cheyanne Summer Prom Queen – Single Pop CanCon Steve Stacks 100 Dream Sleep – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Beginning of the End – Single Electronic CanCon Bobby Henson Passin Thru’ – Single Country No Steve Stacks Flute – Single Electronic CanCon Bobby Sproat Numb – Single Indie Rock Instrumental also available CanCon Chiffon Magnifique Anxietika Rock No Michael Scott Dawson The Tinnitus Chorus Ambient CanCon Mariette Stephenson Guitar for Self Isolation Instrumental CanCon/KwCon Rivi F The Collapse Pop CanCon/KWCon Emett Jerome Coquilla Prayer – Single Country CanCon Victoria Staff Better – Single Pop CanCon The Neighbourhood Watch Spoke Like Summer – Single Folk CanCon ARK IDENTITY Screens – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Ryan Wayne Grand Illusions – Single Folk CanCon A Short Walk to Pluto Outcast – Single Rock CanCon Ways in Waves Death of Others – Single Alternative CanCon Andie Loren Hearts Grow Wide – Single Pop CanCon Henry Taylor I’ve Got the Guns – Single Rock CanCon/KwCon Nok Novum II Metal CanCon Annabel Gutherz Showtime, Baby! – Single Pop CanCon Annabel Gutherz Eclipse – Single Pop CanCon Annabel Gutherz Shame – Single Pop CanCon Nicky Lawrence Middle – Single Soul CanCon Nicky Lawrence Doormat – Single Soul CanCon Hillsboro White Trash EP Rock CanCon Elena Erin Sick Rich Girl – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon GROFF Off and On – Single Rock No The Rope Nightbird Alternative No Emerald Falls Grown Ups – Single Country No Crones Human Error Alternative CanCon HUE Home – Single Rock Instrumental and Reference Track available No HUE Million Dollar Baby – Single Rock No Act of Nature Gonna be Somethin’ – Single Pop Ayr CanCon/KwCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mariette Stephenson – Sentimental

Rivi F – Let Me Be the One to Die

Henry Taylor – I’ve Got the Guns

Act of Nature – Gonna Be Somethin’

Cheyanne Summer – Prom Queen

Elena Erin – Sick Rich Girl

Annabel Gutherz – Showtime, Baby!

Andie Loren – Hearts Grow Wide

Victoria Staff – Better

Sherry Jacoby – Puzzle

Brooke Stilla – k bye

Nicky Lawrence – Middle

Ark Identity – Screens

The Neighbourhood Watch – Spoke Like Summer

Ryan Wayne – Grand Illusions

Emerald Falls – Grown Ups

Emmett Jerome – Coquilla Prayer

Bobby Henson – Passin Thru’

Lawns – Eggshells

A Short Walk to Pluto – Outcast

Chiffon Magnifique – Badmouth

Ways in Waves – Death of Others

HUE – Home

Nok Novum – Ominous Kyle

Hillsboro – White Trash

The Indie Pea – Love Growing Pains

GROFF – Off and On

The Rope – Murder of Gods

Crones – Insects Always Die Young

Michael Scott Dawson – Mono Lake (feat. K Freund)

Marie Goudy’s Paloma Sky – I Missed You

Steve Stacks – Beginning of the End

See y’all next time!