Jackson Reed says: Guess That Record starts with an interview where the guest and I talk about their career. In the second half of the show, I pull a record out of my collection, and we then play a game of 20 questions to determine the identity of the album. Once that’s done, we have a discussion about the record..

Guess That Record is hosted by Jackson Reed and airs on CKMS-FM every fourth Wednesday from 11:00am to 11:59am.