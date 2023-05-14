Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 10, 5/14/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere2305014Episode10.mp3, 58m00s, 79.7 MBytes

Bullfrog Blues Canned Heat
Time Loves a Hero Little Feat
Line Dancing With Monkeys Jeff Beck
Lemon Song Led Zeppelin
Corrina, Corrina King Biscuit Boy
I Can’t Stand It The Velvet Underground
Chain of Fools Aretha Franklin
Directly From My Heart To You Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention
Soul Sacrifice (live woodstock) Santana
You Better Think Twice Poco
All Mirrors Angel Olsen

 

