CKMS Community Connections for 15 May 2023 with guest host Czar

Guest host Czar from St. Mary’s High School gives us a sample of Memphis Rap, and then plays some of his own music recorded as Stunt Double
Czar takes the mic at 0m50s.
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-05-15-episode126-Guest-host-Czar.mp3 (49 MB, 53m54s, episode 126)
|Bob Jonkman introduces the show, and guest host Czar.
|0m50s
|Czar introduces himself, then introduces “90s Memphis Rap”, a sub-genre of rap that has infused a lot of our modern music today.
|1m35s
|Mystic Stylez
|
(YouTube)
|Three-6 Mafia
|7m57s
|Czar makes a disclaimer: “All of these songs will have quite a bit of profanity in them.”
|8m33s
|Introducing the next song.
|10m00s
|All About Dat Cash
|
(YouTube)
|Ten Wanted Men
|14m16s
|Czar gives some background info, and introduces the next track.
|15m31s
|Crucify
|
|k-os
|18m48s
|Some more musical analysis, then Czar introduces the next track.
|19m57s
|Finesse Demons
|
(YouTube)
|Jimmy Yitty
|22m27s
|Rick
|
(YouTube)
|CASTRO x Warhol SS
|25m15s
|Czar summarizes the previous track.
|25m38s
|Czar has brought in an SP-404MKII by Roland (a synthesizer / sampler), and tells us about his own music. David Lacalamita, the teacher at St. Mary’s High School gives a quick introduction of the device, and Czar runs down some of the capabilities.
|28m05s
|Czar plays samples from the Roland SP-404MKII.
|28m44s
|Czar explains what we’ve been listening to, and explains how he gets the sounds from the device.
|30m26s
|Czar demonstrates playing a live demo.
|31m40s
|More explanations on how the tracks are made, and Czar makes some more samples. You can hear more of Czar’s music as Stunt Double on most social media and music platforms.
|35m57s
|A track that Czar created while on his way to his grandparents.
|38m03s
|More information on the capabilities of the Roland SP-404MKII.
|39m41s
|Dave Lacalamita wants to hear a song that’s already available, and Czar searches through his Spotify account and his Bandcamp account.
|40m57s
|Sweet Tender Love
|
Generichiphopfouldr
|Stunt Double
|43m11s
|Czar tells us about his album Generichiphopfouldr, and introduces another track from it.
|44m27s
|Eve
|
Generichiphopfouldr
|Stunt Double
|47m15s
|Stunt Double signs off…
|48m24s
|Two unidentified tracks by Stunt Double play out to the end of the show.
|52m52s
|Bob Jonkman gives the end credits. In-studio technical production today was by James Mattar. Special thanks to David Lacalamita and Anabela Tadic.
Bonus Video
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 15 May 2023
