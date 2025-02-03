Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/RadioNowhere250201Episode100.mp3, 57m57s, 82.0 MBytes
|Mutineer
|Warren Zevon
|Inside
|Jethro Tull
|C Jam Blues
|Alan Goldsher
|Situation
|Yaz
|Senses Working Overtime
|XTC
|Turn To Stone
|Joe Walsh
|Lawdy Mama (BBC)
|Cream
|Sunshine Getaway
|JD McPherson
|Let’s Go Get Stoned
|Joe Cocker
|Drugs in my Pocket
|The Monks
|New Rose
|The Damned
|Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)
|The Undisputed Truth
|You Never Can Tell
|Chuck Berry
|If You All Get to Heaven
|Sananda Maitreya
|You Never Can Tell
|Elise LeGrow
2 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 100, 2/1/25”
saw xtc at the toronto club. the edge, right after the release of their first lp. always been a fan. quirky wonderful!
pj
no crap
I heard Andy Partridge was… quirky?