Airbnbs and Vrbo rentals are now limited in Waterloo

Host: Leah Gerber

Short term rentals such as Airbnb or Vrbo rentals will now be limited to an owner’s principal residence in Waterloo. Waterloo city council voted unanimously earlier this month to this change as a response to complaints from neighbours about the rental units as well as to the ongoing housing crisis.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe for the reasoning for this change, as well as City of Kitchener Manager of Licensing Kristin VanDerGeld to ask if Kitchener staff and council are planning a similar move.

Mayor McCabe said that city staff and council understand that people use short term rentals to supplement their income. She said that she still supports people doing this, but they need to do it in their primary residence, and that this move is an effort to find a balance so that other residents are not negatively impacted by someone’s rental property.