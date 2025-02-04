No Crap Radio, Shows

NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.03 Reblast TUE. 9PM

Hiya.  Welcome to the reblast!

I’m back.

More scars but earned with honour.

Still standing.

Meaner than yesterday.

no crap radio survives in new versions.  i’ve spent the last dozen years collecting music.

you’re going to hear lots of it.  the amazing legacy that brilliant people have given us astounds me.  

i’ve been playing music for 45 years and still find new genius in sometimes the simplest melody.

An unbroken language that has defined our humanness.  The brilliance of a trumpet player in the 1930’s can be as inspired as a folk singer from the 60s or a dub artist of the 2000s.

I’m running everyday as I have heard Buddha is just over the next hill and I want to walk in his shadow.  I earned the karma.

Not yet an ex hippie.

This weeks recommended site.  http://www.wisdomofchopra.com

“The fear of death is more to be feared than death itself.”  Publius Syrus   a roman slave

Every week I promise you music you’ve never heard before along with lots of good stuff from 100 years of recorded sound.   To me thelonious monk is the same as moby who’s the same as dylan who’s the same as prince.  So… jazz, dub, folk, ambient, ska, punk, reggae and more styles than you’ve ever heard. music that mirrors it’s time.

Stuff like this:

dinahwashingtonfredneilhiphuntersandcollectorscoltraneyardbirdsannielennoxgracejonesagustuspabloanthineybheptoneshendrixkinksnewyorkdollsquicksilveranimalsdonovanhipgreatfuldeadbenwebsterjohnnywinterjturnermaraineymainlinextccanspkbeefheartsigurrusjoydivisionmorphinejohnhammondnicoenofripplennonetc…

Irma Thomas. –  soul of a man

Jackson Delta    my mistake (Can)

Chris Whitley    Dust radio (Can)

Brian Eno    by this river 

Japan    width of a room

King Crimson    two hands

Single Gun Theory    wild blue seas (Can)

Muslimgauze    bhutto

Matt Good    Alabama Motel Room (Can)

Hunters and Collectors    scream who

Nine inch Nails    dead souls (Can)

Wild Wax Combo    hot rod from hell

Rockabilly Aces    wild wild moman

Blazing Haley    Train to nowhere

Killer Brew    I fell in love

Go getters    blitzkrieg bop

Offspring    the kids aren’t alright

Demics  – 400 blows (Can)

Eddie and the hotrods  – quit this town

Angelikc Upstarts  – I’m an upstart

Alberto los trios paranoias  – kill (Can)

Burning spear – Marcus Garvey

Heptons – suffering so

Melodians – river of Babylon

Johnny Clarke – move on to Babylon 

Wailing souls – jah give his life

Ike & tina – 3 o’clock in the morning

T bone walker – stormy Monday 

Willy Dixon – seventh son

Albert king – Born under a bad sign

Nostalgia 11    7 nation army

Said baba talibah    revolution (Can)

Merry Clayton  – gimme shelter

“Do  not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”    Buddha

  1. hey,
    it’s nice to meet everyone here time wise. usually i’m late friday nights at midnight. that’s where you can find my new shows. tonight and every tuesday night at 9 pm you can get my past shows.
    I’ve still got lots to do but I promise you’ll enjoy the selections and the commentary. have fun. it’s kinda like a course in musicology. with twisted humour. nocrapradio@yahoo.com

