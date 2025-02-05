CKMS News -2025-02-05- Waterloo council endorses “sobering” homelessness report



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – Waterloo city council voted unanimously to endorse the recent report from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario which found that more than 80,000 people were homes in Ontario in 2024, a rise of more than 25% since 2022.

The report, titled “Municipalities Under Pressure: The Growing Human and Financial Cost of Ontario’s Homelessness Crisis” was released on January 9th of this year.

Beyond the numbers, the report offers ideas to address homelessness by focusing on long-term housing instead of the go-to actions of creating temporary emergency shelters and promoting police backed enforcement of property laws.



This show features audio from the January 27th meeting where councillor Vasic and mayor McCabe spoke about the findings in the report, and heard from staff member Sandy Little who created a summary of the report for council. Little notes that the conclusions and recommendations from the report are being investigated at the city and region.