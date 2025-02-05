The Clean Up Hour, Mix 304

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s fifth ode to People Under the Stairs. Salute to Thes One, RIP Double K, Forever the P!
Tracklist:
Swan Fever
Step Bacc
Drumbox
Redeemer
My Boy D
Stoned Youth Truth
Bobby in the Hood
Yehaw Partystyles
You Lied
Stars in the House
Death Of A Salesman
Lord Radio & Hale Bop
Double K – Livin’ A Mean One (The New Gangsta Gangsta)
O.S.T (Remix) [feat. Odel]
Listen
Hardcore
Bloquera – Fiesta
Too Much Birthday
The Love
Kaos & Thes
Jamboree pt. 1
Jamboree pt. 2
LA Song (Sensitive Mix)
Roundabouts
After These Messages
Umbrellas (God Forgive Me)
The Aesthetics Crew & L.A. Mike – Timmay!
Sonic Riders
The L.A. Song
The Breakdown
Thes One – Survivor Syndrome (We did it for Mikey)
Thes One – Sparrow
Thes One – Italian Balconies
See y’all next time!