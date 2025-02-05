The Clean Up Hour, Mix 304

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s fifth ode to People Under the Stairs. Salute to Thes One, RIP Double K, Forever the P!

Tracklist:

Swan Fever

Step Bacc

Drumbox

Redeemer

My Boy D

Stoned Youth Truth

Bobby in the Hood

Yehaw Partystyles

You Lied

Stars in the House

Death Of A Salesman

Lord Radio & Hale Bop

Double K – Livin’ A Mean One (The New Gangsta Gangsta)

O.S.T (Remix) [feat. Odel]

Listen

Hardcore

Bloquera – Fiesta

Too Much Birthday

The Love

Kaos & Thes

Jamboree pt. 1

Jamboree pt. 2

LA Song (Sensitive Mix)

Roundabouts

After These Messages

Umbrellas (God Forgive Me)

The Aesthetics Crew & L.A. Mike – Timmay!

Sonic Riders

The L.A. Song

The Breakdown

Thes One – Survivor Syndrome (We did it for Mikey)

Thes One – Sparrow

Thes One – Italian Balconies

See y’all next time!