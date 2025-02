A bit of a Grammy’s highlights edition today (but also just some random stuff I enjoy); here’s to all the amazing artists of today, yesterday, and tomorrow!!

(some light profanity in some of the selections tonight 🙂

BODYGUARD – Beyonce

Red Wine Supernova – Chappell Roan

Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

reincarnated – Kendrick Lamar

T-Shirt – The Beaches

Fascination – The Beaches

kisses – Slowdive

Here She Comes – Slowdive

Check out the podcast!