A line of six men and women holding scissors cut a shiny blue ribbon under a sign that reads, “Welcome MCC Meat Canning Elmira, Ontario ‘Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.’ Matt. 25:40” The sign is likely taken from when a mobile meat cannery used to regularly travel to Elmira.
A commercial meat cannery is opening in New Hamburg to ship tens of thousands of pounds of meat around the world

Host: Leah Gerber

Food insecurity is a major issue around the world, and made worse by conflicts and natural disasters. The Mennonite Central Committee is an organization that provides relief for people impacted by these disasters. Part of that work is to send canned meat. To this end, the organization has opted to open a commercial grade meat cannery in New Hamburg with the aim to produce 50,000 cans, or about 90,000 pounds of meat in its first year. 

Radio Waterloo spoke with Michelle Brenneman, the Executive Director of MCC Ontario as well as volunteer Doug Wagner to hear more about the new cannery and what will be involved with its operation. 

