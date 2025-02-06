Meet The Candidate – 2025 Provincial Election

Meet The Candidate (two hands reaching for each other to shake; left arm is a woman of colour, right arm is a white person with a blue sleeve.
A blue ballot box with a sign "Vote", a hand reaches from the top right to insert a ballot.Meet The Candidate brings the candidates from Waterloo Region into the studio to present their party platform, the local issues they’ll tackle, the reasons they’re running, and maybe a personal glimpse into their life outside of politics. This is not an interview show, this is just the candidate, speaking directly to you, the voter.

The Ontario provincial election is on Thursday 27 February 2025 — Get your information about the candidates now!

Meet The Candidate is hosted by Bob Jonkman and airs on CKMS-FM weekdays at 9:00am from Monday 10 February 2025 to Tuesday 25 February 2025.

Candidates: Please e-mail Bob Jonkman at bob@radiowaterloo.ca with your preferred timeslot (and an alternate). In case of a schedule conflict, preference will be given to the candidate of the party with the smallest representation in the legislature.

  1. yet another great program. congrats to all in putting this important information out to people!

    I live in downtown kitchener so it’s just right.

