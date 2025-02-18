Jodi Szimanski, NDP candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga, came into the CKMS-FM studio on Tuesday 18 February 2025 to speak to the voters.
- Party: New Democratic Party of Ontario
- Website: https://jodiszimanski.ontariondp.ca/
- Email: jodi.szimanski@ontariondp.ca
- Phone: +1-226-476-2063
- Twitter(X): https://x.com/JodiSz
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jodiszimanskindpcandidate
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jodiszimanski
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jodiszimanski/
- Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jodisz.bsky.social
- Threads: https://www.threads.net/@jodiszi
Podcast
Download: meet-the-candidate-jodi-szimanski-ndp-candidate-for-kitchener-conestoga.mp3, 22 MBytes.
Video
YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Jodi Szimanski, NDP Candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga
