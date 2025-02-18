NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.37a REBLAST Feb. 18/25 9PM

The Revolution will be broadcast here.
Lots of versions tonight. Ramones doing psychedelia, paranoid ska and some big band jazz.
You can hear my current shows Friday nights at midnight. If you’d like to give me some ideas for the music you want just let me know at nocrapradio@yahoo.com. and I’ll do my best.
Some of the sources I’ve taken music from might not be the best sonically (esp 78s) but really lots of this stuff you just can’t find anymore.
This weeks site https://www.musicstack.com it is very good for finding and pricing all that wonderful vinyl you’re sitting on.
This weeks recommended movie. Surviving the Game with Ice T. The problem with hunting the underclass is that they always prove smarter and tougher than you think. Always. Revenge is sweet.
“The living is a passing traveler; The dead, a man come home.” Li bai
Tonight featuring my favourite jazz diva.
And the skasters are hanging around waiting for the end of the world.
harry manx-voodoo child. (Can)
j hammond-219
t waits-till the money runs out
mavis staples-eye on the prize.
blues project-you can’t catch me
butterfield blues band -shake your money maker
g thorogood-cocaine blues
sadies-little Sadie. (Can)
animals-cc rider.
diodes-shape of things to come (Can)
999-emergency live 12′ single
adverts-gary gilmores eyes
godfathers-birth, school, work, death
ramones-journey to the centre of the mind
electric prunes-I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night
mustard plug-mr. smiley
spunge-Centerfold
skankaroos-this is Ska
skasters-hello
ruder than you-Paranoid (Black Sabbath Ska Cover)
bruce cockburn-deja vu (Can)
ralph towner-track 17
steve hunter-of all the times to leave
durruti column-all that love and maths can do
dinah washington – How Deep Is The Ocean
dinah washington – There’ll Be Some Changes Made (1955)
dinah washington – since i fell for you
dinah washington – lets fall in love
dinah washington – Ain’t misbehaving
spk-in flagrant delicto
lisa gerrard-persian love song
david sylvain-nostalgia.
“Though lovers be lost, love shall not.” – Dylan Thomas
