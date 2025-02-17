Radio Nowhere Episode 102, 2/15/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/RadioNowhere250215Episode102.mp3, 57m53s, 82.0 MBytes
|Bargain
|The Who
|Blister in the Sun
|Violent Femmes
|The Walker
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|Beautiful Stranger
|Madonna
|Harmony
|Elton John
|Eclipse
|Pink Floyd
|Shake Your Boogie
|Snooky Pryor
|It’s All I Can Do
|The Cars
|Cold Wind
|Spirit
|Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)
|Vertical Horizon
|What Can I Say
|Boz Scaggs
|The Driving of the Year Nail
|Leo Kottke
|Here I am
|Al Green
|For Your Love
|The Yardbirds
|Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
|The Temptations
|Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
|The Rolling Stones