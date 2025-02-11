Rob Deutschmann, the Liberal Party candidate for Cambridge, came into the CKMS-FM studio on Tuesday 11 February 2025 to speak to the voters.

YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Rob Deutschmann, Liberal Party Candidate for Cambridge

All candidates in Waterloo Region have been invited by e-mail. Some have declined to participate, others have not responded. If you’re a candidate and have missed the e-mail, please contact Bob Jonkman at bob@radiowaterloo.ca with your preferred timeslot from the online calendar (and an alternate).

