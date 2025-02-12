Cricket is so popular now in Waterloo Region, the cities are making a strategy to accommodate all the new players

Host: Leah Gerber

Cricket has exploded in popularity in Waterloo Region in the last few years. So much so, staff with the cities of Cambridge, Waterloo and Kitchener are working together to create a regional cricket strategy so they can accommodate the needs of the booming cricket community.

Cricket community members have responded saying they need more space to play, indoor facilities and lighting so they can get as many players playing as possible in the area.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Giridhar Bannaravuri, the president of the Southern Ontario Cricket Association, an organization which facilitates cricket in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Stratford and Guelph, as well as Lisa Collins, the manager of sport development and golf for the city of Kitchener to hear more about the upcoming strategy and the needs of the cricket community.

Excerpt from “SOCA 2024 Season _ KWC Cricket _ SOCA Gala 2024” used with permission from SOCA.