The Clean Up Hour, Mix 305

What’s up, y’all? A bit early this week due to some work demands, here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s final ode to Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul who, along with his brothers in rhyme, gave us one of the best Hip Hop groups of all time. RIP.
Freedom of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)
The Corner
Freestyle (Dat S**t) 2006
Ghetto Thang (Ghetto Ximer)
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) [feat. Jungle Brothers, A Tribe Called Quest, Queen Latifah, & Monie Love)
Property of Spitkicker.com (feat. Roc Marciano)
The Bizness (feat. Common)
Stiz & Stonz (feat. Tito of The Fearless Four, Grandmaster Caz, Whipper Whip, LA Sunshine, & Superstar)
My Writes
3 Days Later
Church
Who Do U Worship
Must B The Music
The Sauce (feat. Philly Black)
Down Syndrome
Do As De La Des
Me Myself And I
Itz Soweezee (Hot) [De La Remix]
No Over Till the Fat Lady Plays the Demo
I Can Do Anything (Delacratic)
Pass the Plugs
Trouble in the Water (DJ Honda & De La Soul
Stay Away (Pete Rock, Rob-O, & De La Soul)
Leave Your Cares Behind
In the Woods
Just Havin a Ball
Plug Tunin (Last Chance to Comprehend)
Stakes Is High (DJ Spinna Remix)
Freedom Train
Keepin’ The Faith
Freedom of Speak (We Got More Than Three)
Bigger (feat. Choklate)
