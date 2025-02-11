The Clean Up Hour, Mix 305

What’s up, y’all? A bit early this week due to some work demands, here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s final ode to Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul who, along with his brothers in rhyme, gave us one of the best Hip Hop groups of all time. RIP.

Freedom of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)

The Corner

Freestyle (Dat S**t) 2006

Ghetto Thang (Ghetto Ximer)

Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) [feat. Jungle Brothers, A Tribe Called Quest, Queen Latifah, & Monie Love)

Property of Spitkicker.com (feat. Roc Marciano)

The Bizness (feat. Common)

Stiz & Stonz (feat. Tito of The Fearless Four, Grandmaster Caz, Whipper Whip, LA Sunshine, & Superstar)

My Writes

3 Days Later

Church

Who Do U Worship

Must B The Music

The Sauce (feat. Philly Black)

Down Syndrome

Do As De La Des

Me Myself And I

Itz Soweezee (Hot) [De La Remix]

No Over Till the Fat Lady Plays the Demo

I Can Do Anything (Delacratic)

Pass the Plugs

Trouble in the Water (DJ Honda & De La Soul

Stay Away (Pete Rock, Rob-O, & De La Soul)

Leave Your Cares Behind

In the Woods

Just Havin a Ball

Plug Tunin (Last Chance to Comprehend)

Stakes Is High (DJ Spinna Remix)

Freedom Train

Keepin’ The Faith

Freedom of Speak (We Got More Than Three)

Bigger (feat. Choklate)

See y’all next time!