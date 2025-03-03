Radio Nowhere Episode 104, 3/1/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RadioNowhere250301Episode104.mp3, 59m15s, 82.0 MBytes
|Birdland
|Weather Report
|In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
|The Allman Brothers Band
|I Am the Walrus
|The Beatles
|Someday Never Comes
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|My Wife
|The Who
|Slippin’ Into Darkness (long)
|War
|Blue Moon
|Billie Holiday
|Blue Moon Revisited (Song For Elvis)
|Cowboy Junkies
|Problem Child
|AC/DC
|Love Is Blindness
|Jack White
|The Future is X Rated
|Matthew Good Band
|Heavy Music (Part -2)
|Bob Seger
|(One Helluva Performer)
|Lord Huron