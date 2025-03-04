NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.81 REBLAST MAR. 4/25 9PM

Reggae to start us up tonight ok?

You know going through all that time in the sixties when you maybe got a bag that was half seeds from your local seller to now when you can light up a spliff of government approved and taxed pot is quite a big step.

Lots of people went to jail so you can sit there and enjoy some tunes. If you can, apply for a parole tomorrow. Do it.

This weeks recommended movie Conspiracy Theory with Mel Gibson. They don’t want you to see this.

A twisted version of a pulp song.

A sixteen year old girl that sounds old and wise.

“Great sorrows cannot speak”. John Donne

Looking for some slam poets to submit their spoken words. If you can take a minute and give wisdom I want to put it in the show. Short and sweet like a razor fight in a dark room type of thing.

This weeks recommended site https://ocula.com. nice selection of modern art

All this and ska too!

gregory isaacs-night nurse

rob symeonn-chosen one

leroy sibbles-garden of life

senya-children of the ghetto

jj cale-right down here

taj mahal-she caught the katy

dr john-jump sturdy

tom waits-till the money runs out

jam-running on the spot

stranglers-toiler

william shatner and joe jackson-common people

carter usm-twenty minutes to tulse hill.

pearl jam-yellow ledbetter

hendrix-angel

stevie ray vaughan-little wing

tracy nelson-trust no man

tracy nelson-candy man

tracy nelson-rambin man

tracy nelson-jesus met the woman

tracy nelson-long old road

tracy nelson-house of the rising sun

morcheeba-never an easy way

massive attack-blue lines

burning spear-the ghost

bunch of believers-mission trip

selector-on my radio 91

bad manners-wooly bully

ska dows-yes yes yes

beat- tears of a clown live

You can hear my regular shows friday night at midnight.

