CKMS News – 2025-03-04- City of Waterloo launches “Get READI” plan to address systemic inequity.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – As Waterloo works to incorporate reconciliation, equity, accessibility, diversity, and inclusion, the launch of the Get READI plan in mid-February will now guide all city divisions as they plan and provide programs and services for the community.

While announcing the launch, mayor Dorothy McCabe said that the work the city does must reflect the growing size and diversity of the city’s population. The city has been working towards this goal since 2017 to address historical systemic denial of equity.

This show features an interview with Divya Handa, the director of reconciliation, equity, accessibility, diversity and inclusion at the city of Waterloo. Handa discusses the Get READI plan including the genesis and origin of the city’s work, the cooperation needed in drafting the plan, how implementation will happen, and addresses some of the critiques of DEI that have been raised.