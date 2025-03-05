The Clean Up Hour, Mix 308

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — world’s topsy turvy, eh?
Tracklist:
The Koreatown Oddity – HELLLOOO???
Heems, Lapgan, & Cool Calm Pete – Baba Ganoush
YG & Nipsey Hussle – FDT
YG, G-Eazy, & Macklemore – FDT Pt. 2
Busta Rhymes & Killer Mike – I Won’t Lie Down
Flying Lotus x Krayzie Bone – Meditation Medication
Mr. Mutha****in Exquire – Holy Day
Reason & Hit-Boy – Cross the Waters
Blu, Fashawn, & Exile – Smack
Party City Machine Guns – Rap Music From Party City
Heems & Mr. Cheeks – Bourdain
Casual & Mr. Town – Sushi
John Wells – I think God coming
Serengeti – get em
Keor Meteor – Bill Clinton (remix)
Westside Gunn & Stove God Cooks – 055
Boldy James, Chuck Strangers, & Maxo Kream – Whale Fisting
Stalley & Le$ – Spoiler Kits
Nujabes, Pase Rock, & Substantial – City Lights
Terrace Martin – Albion Way
Mount Eerie – I Spoke With a Fish
Wale – The Followers
Nujabes – Beat Laments the World
Nujabes & Pase Rock – Old Light (Voice from 93 Million Miles Away)
Boogie – J#M#SH#
THEY. – Drive-Thru
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR – GREEDY
Nujabes – Horizon
MGK – BMXXing
See y’all next time!