The Clean Up Hour, Mix 308

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — world’s topsy turvy, eh?

Tracklist:

The Koreatown Oddity – HELLLOOO???

Heems, Lapgan, & Cool Calm Pete – Baba Ganoush

YG & Nipsey Hussle – FDT

YG, G-Eazy, & Macklemore – FDT Pt. 2

Busta Rhymes & Killer Mike – I Won’t Lie Down

Flying Lotus x Krayzie Bone – Meditation Medication

Mr. Mutha****in Exquire – Holy Day

Reason & Hit-Boy – Cross the Waters

Blu, Fashawn, & Exile – Smack

Party City Machine Guns – Rap Music From Party City

Heems & Mr. Cheeks – Bourdain

Casual & Mr. Town – Sushi

John Wells – I think God coming

Serengeti – get em

Keor Meteor – Bill Clinton (remix)

Westside Gunn & Stove God Cooks – 055

Boldy James, Chuck Strangers, & Maxo Kream – Whale Fisting

Stalley & Le$ – Spoiler Kits

Nujabes, Pase Rock, & Substantial – City Lights

Terrace Martin – Albion Way

Mount Eerie – I Spoke With a Fish

Wale – The Followers

Nujabes – Beat Laments the World

Nujabes & Pase Rock – Old Light (Voice from 93 Million Miles Away)

Boogie – J#M#SH#

THEY. – Drive-Thru

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR – GREEDY

Nujabes – Horizon

MGK – BMXXing

See y’all next time!