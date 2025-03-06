A large gathering of people seated at round tables in a large, round multi-story room are waiting for a meal to begin. They are facing a screen which says “Interfaith and Multicultural Flavours of Iftar.” Next to the screen a speaker is speaking at a podium.
CKMS Community News, Newsroom

Many religions practice fasting, and a local Muslim group is hosting an event to talk about it

Host: Leah Gerber

Fasting is the topic up for discussion at an upcoming multi-faith celebration at the Kitchener City Hall Rotunda this coming Sunday, March 9. The InterFaith and Multicultural Flavours of Iftar event includes a panel discussion on the role of fasting in various faiths featuring leaders from Muslim, Hindu, Christian and Jewish traditions. There will also be a discussion about how fasting and Iftar a celebrated during Ramadan around the world, the keynote speaker Imam Aizaz Khan of the Baitul Islam Mosque in Vaughan. The event is capped with a meal featuring local caterers showcasing food from cultures around the world. 

Radio Waterloo spoke with organizer Nabeel Rana and local Imam Fatir Mahmood Ahmad who is speaking on the panel, both of the local Ahmadiyya Muslim community that is hosting the event. They spoke about the importance of fasting for physical, moral and spiritual health, as well as their hopes the event will bring the community together. 

Anyone interested in learning more or attending the event is encouraged to connect with baitul.kareem.mosque@gmail.com

