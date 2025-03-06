CKMS news -2025-03-06- New mini-documentary series digs into “secretive” assembly of farmland in Wilmot township by regional government



dan kellar

Wilmot Township, ON – A new group of concerned residents has formed to support the farmers in Wilmot township whose lands are being targeted by the regional government for an undisclosed industrial project. Since the Wilmot Civic Action Network (WilmotCAN) formed in December 2024, members have been raising awareness about the land grab and demanding accountability from local politicians.

Beyond delegating to municipal councils, and confronting provincial politicians at public events, the group has also co-ordinated the creation of two mini-documentaries about the issue. A third video in the “Unearthed” series is in production.

This show features an interview with John Jordan, a founding member of WilmotCAN and a direct neighbour of the land targeted for purchase by the regional government. Jordan spoke to CKMS News about the Wilmot Civic Action Network, the mini-documentary series they are producing, and the lack of transparency around the project.

CKMS News reached out to Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Jr and Regional chairperson Karen Redman for comments about claims made in the videos and at council meetings, but did not receive a response.

For more on the land assembly check out this piece from CKMS News: https://www.frequencynews.ca/news/farmers-bring-over-40-tractors-into-downtown-kitchener-to-protest-wilmot-township-land-expropriation/