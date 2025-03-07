NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.02 MAR. 8/25 12AM

the secret room…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-DcLaLGT04&t=3s

Some masterful guitar, dubby marley, the forgotten return

“Resistance is futile” the Borg

Scattered leaves of creativity, karma everywhere

Transitional observations, poetry in the air

The killers say it all tonight

This weeks movie. The Day The Earth Stood Still.

The Keanu Reeves remake. Cue Alien Keanu!

Shows how typically stupid the human race is.

A pretty good remake of the original that terrified the world

when it was released in 1951.

rickie lee jones-flying cowboys

jj cale-sensitive kind

ry cooler-i think it’s going to work out fine

eric tingstad-heaven (New)

bruce cockburn-water into wine (Can)

john fahey-night train of valhalla

bert jansch-blues

bryan ferry-sympathy for the devil

hip-on the verge (Can)

stranglers-something better change

rem-losing my religion

go van go-instant karma (Can)

elefant-please please please let me get what I want

new pornographers-challengers (Can)

killers-human

chalk circle-20th century boy (Can)

dirty girl social club-oh hell no

change of heart-pave (Can) (New)

coykoi-fins and wings (Can) (New)

terje rypdal-darkness falls

fripp/gabriel-here comes the flood

this mortal coil-drugs

fantan mojah-island

lucky dube-mickey mouse freedom

marley-no more trouble

panda dub-natural mystic

zggy marley-blowin in the wind

jackie mittoo-cut dub

hit the poster at the top of the page for party info. Please join us for a night of great local entertainment on the 15th at 8:30pm.

My dropbox address if you want to download some shows

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

You can hear repeats of older shows every tuesday night at 9PM. Even more no crap!

“We are punished by our sins, not for them” Elbert Hubbard