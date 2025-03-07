NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.02 MAR. 8/25 12AM

the secret room…
Some masterful guitar, dubby marley, the forgotten return
“Resistance is futile” the Borg
Scattered leaves of creativity, karma everywhere
Transitional observations, poetry in the air
The killers say it all tonight
This weeks movie. The Day The Earth Stood Still.
The Keanu Reeves remake. Cue Alien Keanu!
Shows how typically stupid the human race is.
A pretty good remake of the original that terrified the world
when it was released in 1951.
rickie lee jones-flying cowboys
jj cale-sensitive kind
ry cooler-i think it’s going to work out fine
eric tingstad-heaven (New)
bruce cockburn-water into wine (Can)
john fahey-night train of valhalla
bert jansch-blues
bryan ferry-sympathy for the devil
hip-on the verge (Can)
stranglers-something better change
rem-losing my religion
go van go-instant karma (Can)
elefant-please please please let me get what I want
new pornographers-challengers (Can)
killers-human
chalk circle-20th century boy (Can)
dirty girl social club-oh hell no
change of heart-pave (Can) (New)
coykoi-fins and wings (Can) (New)
terje rypdal-darkness falls
fripp/gabriel-here comes the flood
this mortal coil-drugs
fantan mojah-island
lucky dube-mickey mouse freedom
marley-no more trouble
panda dub-natural mystic
zggy marley-blowin in the wind
jackie mittoo-cut dub
hit the poster at the top of the page for party info. Please join us for a night of great local entertainment on the 15th at 8:30pm.
My dropbox address if you want to download some shows
You can hear repeats of older shows every tuesday night at 9PM. Even more no crap!
“We are punished by our sins, not for them” Elbert Hubbard