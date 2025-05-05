Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 113 Detroit Rock, 5/3/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/RadioNowhere250503Episode113DetroitRock.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

Rock ‘n’ Roll Detroit
I’m Eighteen Alice Cooper
Persecution Smith Bob Seger
Evil Cactus
Pain in My Heart Frijid Pink
Intro 2 / Kick Out the Jams MC5
Journey to the Centre of Your Mind The Amboy Dukes
I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges
I’m Your Captain Grand Funk Railroad
Never Thought You’d Leave Me The Pleasure Seekers
Up All Night SRC
(I Know) I’m Losing You Rare Earth
Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
WABX ADS – Wonderland Music 1968-1972 WABX

