Radio Nowhere Episode 113 Detroit Rock, 5/3/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/RadioNowhere250503Episode113DetroitRock.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|Rock ‘n’ Roll
|Detroit
|I’m Eighteen
|Alice Cooper
|Persecution Smith
|Bob Seger
|Evil
|Cactus
|Pain in My Heart
|Frijid Pink
|Intro 2 / Kick Out the Jams
|MC5
|Journey to the Centre of Your Mind
|The Amboy Dukes
|I Wanna Be Your Dog
|The Stooges
|I’m Your Captain
|Grand Funk Railroad
|Never Thought You’d Leave Me
|The Pleasure Seekers
|Up All Night
|SRC
|(I Know) I’m Losing You
|Rare Earth
|Motor City is Burning
|John Lee Hooker
|WABX ADS – Wonderland Music 1968-1972
|WABX