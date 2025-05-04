New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #77

What’s up, y’all? Another week of Libretime additions, check it:
|Leather Rose
|Hurt By The Words b/w So In Need
|Rock
|CanCon
|Me, You and My Metronome
|Red Pipes EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Linda Gardens
|Fate Delay
|Pop
|No
|Jennifer King
|Souvenance
|Classical
|CanCon
|Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer
|Peaceful Piano and Flute Covers, Vol. 1
|Classical
|No
|Nige B
|Reshape // Refashion
|Hip Hop
|Track 5 is explicit
|CanCon
|Ellis Pringle Craig & Carey Louis Blackwell
|We Are Canadian! – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton
|The Path Revealed – Single
|New Age
|No
|SVNTH
|Pink Noise Youth
|Rock
|No
|Aittala
|Machines
|Metal
|No
|Joshua Banks
|Para Sayo
|Jazz
|CanCon
|A Block of Yellow
|And the Snow’s Too Deep – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|A Block of Yellow
|Are You Sure? – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|A Block of Yellow
|Early Morning Sun – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|A Block of Yellow
|Nature Take You Home – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|A Block of Yellow
|You Shook My Head – Single
|Alternative
|Remix is also available
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Love’s a Tender Game – Single
|Pop
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Towards the Sun
|Rock / Instrumental
|No
|Symbiotic Growth
|Beyond the Sleepless Aether
|Rock
|Sudbury
|CanCon
|Erik Flaa
|Storyline Mania – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dorian Whisper
|Back in Town – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|On the Run – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|Royal Demands – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Michael Sarian
|Esquina
|Jazz
|No
|TVOD
|Party Time
|Rock
|No
|Spirit ‘N’ Jazz
|6am – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Mark Fenster
|Gabriola Breeze – Single
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Andrew Spice
|Gentle Sentinel – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nick Faye
|Right Way – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Dream Eaters
|The Dream Eaters Quarterly Report: Q125
|Pop
|No
|Eric Kane
|Over and Over – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Bankes Brothers
|Bedroom Wall – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bamtone & Lewitt
|Rum and Jasmine
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jason Van Wyck
|Inherent
|Ambient
|No
|Lonely Little Kitsch
|Ill at East
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lammping & Bloodshot Bill
|Never Never – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|Another Way (Synth Version) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|Brand New Day – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|Cycles – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|Gulf of America? – Single
|Country
|No
|Emma Rush
|The Life and Times of Catharina Pratten
|Classical
|CanCon
|Jasmine Elyse
|Back to You – Single
|Folk
|Not out until June 12th, will be made available then
|CanCon
|Joquin Nunez & Habana Safari
|Ruta de la Clave
|Latin
|CanCon
|Night Creams
|Auditions for a Melt Movie
|Rock
|No
|Dennis Ellsworth
|Hardcore Freewheelin
|Rock
|CanCon
|Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane
|Double Takes
|Folk
|CanCon
|Graham Brown Band
|Outside Within
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cabin Fever
|It’s Only Forever
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ian James Bain
|At Your Service
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lily Monaghan
|Snow in May – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lights
|A6
|Pop
|CanCon
|Joe Cool
|Blood, Sweat, and Beers
|Folk
|CanCon
|Joseph Hickey
|Everything’s Just Right – Single
|Punk
|No
|Can You Not?
|thanks, but no thanks – Single
|Punk
|No
|Icarus Phoenix
|Bright Eyes – Single
|Rock
|No
|J. Mann
|Warp Threads
|Rock
|CanCon
|Silla
|Kaukurajuk – Single
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Silla
|The Great Angakkuq – Single
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Bilocate
|Resurgence – Single
|Metal
|No
|Steve Stacks
|Sensory Overload
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Jasmine Elyse
|Oh My Darling – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Awake & Dreaming
|Something To Believe In – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Oohz
|Burn Away – Single
|Country
|No
|Ricky Rulano
|Love Tonight – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Steinruck
|Atmosphere – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Steinruck
|Letting You Go – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Silla – Kaukuarjuk
Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost – Closed Eye Pattern
Matt Mcbane – Absence
Mark Fenster – Gabriola Breeze
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – The Path Revealed
NO HAY BANDA & Steven Takasugi – Il Teatro Rosso, Scene VII – The Grumpy Old Man
Jason Van Wyck – There Again
Emma Rush – Frank Mott Harisson – Le Reisseau
Eric Tingstad – Compassion
Jennifer King – Nocturne in B Major, Op. 165
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Scarborough Fair
Steve Stacks – #SAVEOURFRESHWATER
Lights – DRINKS ON THE COAST
Awake & Dreaming – Something To Believe In
Kpec3 arrival – Love’s a Tender Game
Can You Not? – thanks, but no thanks
Joseph Hickey – Everything’s Just Right
Night Creams – You’re So Hot
J. Mann – Taps Are On/We Are Becoming Fish
Dorian Whisper – Back In Town
Igor Lisul – Back to Eternia
Suns Out – You Think You Matter To Me
Museums – IN WAVES
Kat Krys – Not Your Friend
Jasmine Elyse – Oh My Darling
Eric Kane – Over and Over
Tobacco City – Fruit From the Vine
Nico Paulo – memory 4: move like a flame
Gwynn Davies – Cherry Neurosis
HuDost – Broken Down in America (Acoustic Version)
Johnny Beachit – Gulf of America?
See y’all next time!