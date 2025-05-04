New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #77

What’s up, y’all? Another week of Libretime additions, check it:

Leather Rose Hurt By The Words b/w So In Need Rock CanCon Me, You and My Metronome Red Pipes EP Rock CanCon Linda Gardens Fate Delay Pop No Jennifer King Souvenance Classical CanCon Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer Peaceful Piano and Flute Covers, Vol. 1 Classical No Nige B Reshape // Refashion Hip Hop Track 5 is explicit CanCon Ellis Pringle Craig & Carey Louis Blackwell We Are Canadian! – Single Alternative CanCon Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton The Path Revealed – Single New Age No SVNTH Pink Noise Youth Rock No Aittala Machines Metal No Joshua Banks Para Sayo Jazz CanCon A Block of Yellow And the Snow’s Too Deep – Single Alternative CanCon A Block of Yellow Are You Sure? – Single Alternative CanCon A Block of Yellow Early Morning Sun – Single Alternative CanCon A Block of Yellow Nature Take You Home – Single Alternative CanCon A Block of Yellow You Shook My Head – Single Alternative Remix is also available CanCon kpec3 arrival Love’s a Tender Game – Single Pop No Igor Lisul Towards the Sun Rock / Instrumental No Symbiotic Growth Beyond the Sleepless Aether Rock Sudbury CanCon Erik Flaa Storyline Mania – Single Rock No Dorian Whisper Back in Town – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper On the Run – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper Royal Demands – Single Reggae CanCon Michael Sarian Esquina Jazz No TVOD Party Time Rock No Spirit ‘N’ Jazz 6am – Single Jazz No Mark Fenster Gabriola Breeze – Single Ambient CanCon Andrew Spice Gentle Sentinel – Single Pop CanCon Nick Faye Right Way – Single Rock CanCon The Dream Eaters The Dream Eaters Quarterly Report: Q125 Pop No Eric Kane Over and Over – Single Folk CanCon The Bankes Brothers Bedroom Wall – Single Rock CanCon Bamtone & Lewitt Rum and Jasmine Rock CanCon Jason Van Wyck Inherent Ambient No Lonely Little Kitsch Ill at East Rock CanCon Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Never Never – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper Another Way (Synth Version) – Single Pop CanCon Dorian Whisper Brand New Day – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper Cycles – Single Pop CanCon Johnny Beachit Gulf of America? – Single Country No Emma Rush The Life and Times of Catharina Pratten Classical CanCon Jasmine Elyse Back to You – Single Folk Not out until June 12th, will be made available then CanCon Joquin Nunez & Habana Safari Ruta de la Clave Latin CanCon Night Creams Auditions for a Melt Movie Rock No Dennis Ellsworth Hardcore Freewheelin Rock CanCon Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane Double Takes Folk CanCon Graham Brown Band Outside Within Folk CanCon Cabin Fever It’s Only Forever Folk CanCon Ian James Bain At Your Service Folk CanCon Lily Monaghan Snow in May – Single Folk CanCon Lights A6 Pop CanCon Joe Cool Blood, Sweat, and Beers Folk CanCon Joseph Hickey Everything’s Just Right – Single Punk No Can You Not? thanks, but no thanks – Single Punk No Icarus Phoenix Bright Eyes – Single Rock No J. Mann Warp Threads Rock CanCon Silla Kaukurajuk – Single Traditional CanCon Silla The Great Angakkuq – Single Traditional CanCon Bilocate Resurgence – Single Metal No Steve Stacks Sensory Overload Electronic CanCon Jasmine Elyse Oh My Darling – Single Folk CanCon Awake & Dreaming Something To Believe In – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon The Oohz Burn Away – Single Country No Ricky Rulano Love Tonight – Single Electronic No Steinruck Atmosphere – Single Rock CanCon Steinruck Letting You Go – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Silla – Kaukuarjuk

Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost – Closed Eye Pattern

Matt Mcbane – Absence

Mark Fenster – Gabriola Breeze

Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – The Path Revealed

NO HAY BANDA & Steven Takasugi – Il Teatro Rosso, Scene VII – The Grumpy Old Man

Jason Van Wyck – There Again

Emma Rush – Frank Mott Harisson – Le Reisseau

Eric Tingstad – Compassion

Jennifer King – Nocturne in B Major, Op. 165

Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Scarborough Fair

Steve Stacks – #SAVEOURFRESHWATER

Lights – DRINKS ON THE COAST

Awake & Dreaming – Something To Believe In

Kpec3 arrival – Love’s a Tender Game

Can You Not? – thanks, but no thanks

Joseph Hickey – Everything’s Just Right

Night Creams – You’re So Hot

J. Mann – Taps Are On/We Are Becoming Fish

Dorian Whisper – Back In Town

Igor Lisul – Back to Eternia

Suns Out – You Think You Matter To Me

Museums – IN WAVES

Kat Krys – Not Your Friend

Jasmine Elyse – Oh My Darling

Eric Kane – Over and Over

Tobacco City – Fruit From the Vine

Nico Paulo – memory 4: move like a flame

Gwynn Davies – Cherry Neurosis

HuDost – Broken Down in America (Acoustic Version)

Johnny Beachit – Gulf of America?

See y’all next time!