The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #77

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? Another week of Libretime additions, check it:

Leather Rose Hurt By The Words b/w So In Need Rock CanCon
Me, You and My Metronome Red Pipes EP Rock CanCon
Linda Gardens Fate Delay Pop No
Jennifer King Souvenance Classical CanCon
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer Peaceful Piano and Flute Covers, Vol. 1 Classical No
Nige B Reshape // Refashion Hip Hop Track 5 is explicit CanCon
Ellis Pringle Craig & Carey Louis Blackwell We Are Canadian! – Single Alternative CanCon
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton The Path Revealed – Single New Age No
SVNTH Pink Noise Youth Rock No
Aittala Machines Metal No
Joshua Banks Para Sayo Jazz CanCon
A Block of Yellow And the Snow’s Too Deep – Single Alternative CanCon
A Block of Yellow Are You Sure? – Single Alternative CanCon
A Block of Yellow Early Morning Sun – Single Alternative CanCon
A Block of Yellow Nature Take You Home – Single Alternative CanCon
A Block of Yellow You Shook My Head – Single Alternative Remix is also available CanCon
kpec3 arrival Love’s a Tender Game – Single Pop No
Igor Lisul Towards the Sun Rock / Instrumental No
Symbiotic Growth Beyond the Sleepless Aether Rock Sudbury CanCon
Erik Flaa Storyline Mania – Single Rock No
Dorian Whisper Back in Town – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper On the Run – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper Royal Demands – Single Reggae CanCon
Michael Sarian Esquina Jazz No
TVOD Party Time Rock No
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz 6am – Single Jazz No
Mark Fenster Gabriola Breeze – Single Ambient CanCon
Andrew Spice Gentle Sentinel – Single Pop CanCon
Nick Faye Right Way – Single Rock CanCon
The Dream Eaters The Dream Eaters Quarterly Report: Q125 Pop No
Eric Kane Over and Over – Single Folk CanCon
The Bankes Brothers Bedroom Wall – Single Rock CanCon
Bamtone & Lewitt Rum and Jasmine Rock CanCon
Jason Van Wyck Inherent Ambient No
Lonely Little Kitsch Ill at East Rock CanCon
Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Never Never – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper Another Way (Synth Version) – Single Pop CanCon
Dorian Whisper Brand New Day – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper Cycles – Single Pop CanCon
Johnny Beachit Gulf of America? – Single Country No
Emma Rush The Life and Times of Catharina Pratten Classical CanCon
Jasmine Elyse Back to You – Single Folk Not out until June 12th, will be made available then CanCon
Joquin Nunez & Habana Safari Ruta de la Clave Latin CanCon
Night Creams Auditions for a Melt Movie Rock No
Dennis Ellsworth Hardcore Freewheelin Rock CanCon
Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane Double Takes Folk CanCon
Graham Brown Band Outside Within Folk CanCon
Cabin Fever It’s Only Forever Folk CanCon
Ian James Bain At Your Service Folk CanCon
Lily Monaghan Snow in May – Single Folk CanCon
Lights A6 Pop CanCon
Joe Cool Blood, Sweat, and Beers Folk CanCon
Joseph Hickey Everything’s Just Right – Single Punk No
Can You Not? thanks, but no thanks – Single Punk No
Icarus Phoenix Bright Eyes – Single Rock No
J. Mann Warp Threads Rock CanCon
Silla Kaukurajuk – Single Traditional CanCon
Silla The Great Angakkuq – Single Traditional CanCon
Bilocate Resurgence – Single Metal No
Steve Stacks Sensory Overload Electronic CanCon
Jasmine Elyse Oh My Darling – Single Folk CanCon
Awake & Dreaming Something To Believe In – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
The Oohz Burn Away – Single Country No
Ricky Rulano Love Tonight – Single Electronic No
Steinruck Atmosphere – Single Rock CanCon
Steinruck Letting You Go – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Silla – Kaukuarjuk
Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost – Closed Eye Pattern
Matt Mcbane – Absence
Mark Fenster – Gabriola Breeze
Ryan Judd & Tom Eaton – The Path Revealed
NO HAY BANDA & Steven Takasugi – Il Teatro Rosso, Scene VII – The Grumpy Old Man
Jason Van Wyck – There Again
Emma Rush – Frank Mott Harisson – Le Reisseau
Eric Tingstad – Compassion
Jennifer King – Nocturne in B Major, Op. 165
Michael Martinez & Sherry Finzer – Scarborough Fair
Steve Stacks – #SAVEOURFRESHWATER
Lights – DRINKS ON THE COAST
Awake & Dreaming – Something To Believe In
Kpec3 arrival – Love’s a Tender Game
Can You Not? – thanks, but no thanks
Joseph Hickey – Everything’s Just Right
Night Creams – You’re So Hot
J. Mann – Taps Are On/We Are Becoming Fish
Dorian Whisper – Back In Town
Igor Lisul – Back to Eternia
Suns Out – You Think You Matter To Me
Museums – IN WAVES
Kat Krys – Not Your Friend
Jasmine Elyse – Oh My Darling
Eric Kane – Over and Over
Tobacco City – Fruit From the Vine
Nico Paulo – memory 4: move like a flame
Gwynn Davies – Cherry Neurosis
HuDost – Broken Down in America (Acoustic Version)
Johnny Beachit – Gulf of America?

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.