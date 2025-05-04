Golden MP3 CKMS Awards | DJ AdRock Memorial Award | LP Show | Freshest Beats | Community Radio Award | Talk Focused Show | Culturally Diverse | Graphic Material | Most Original | The Sonic Boom Award | SoundFM Soldier | Video Crown the Radio Star | Teamword Transition | Local Liaison of Canada | FUNdraiser Of The Year | Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast | Plus NEW Awards!
2024 Golden MP3 Award Winners

The Golden MP3 Awards were given out at the Radio Waterloo Membership Appreciation Night on Saturday 15 March 2025 to shows that aired in 2024.

If you’ve won an award but didn’t make it to Membership Appreciation Night then you can pick up your award certificates at the studio, in the file holder under the deposit box.

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 DJ Adrock Award for Exceptional DJing Street Hop -- Carmelo Farruggio DJ AdRock: Street Hop | Thursdays @ 10PM | 102.7 CKMS FM | DJ CARMELO | RADIOWATERLOO.CA (silhoutte of DJ Carmelo wiht a cane, white on black)Street Hop — Carmelo Farruggio
DJ Adrock Memorial Award is given for exceptional DJing. First awarded in 2012. Last year’s winner was Father To Son (Ben Van Osch and Gary Van Osch).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Community Radio Award -- What Community Radio Is All About Welcome To The Civic Hub -- Ritika Shrimali Community Radio Award: Civic Hub (blue stylized line representing a house and an orange line for a speech bubble)Welcome To The Civic Hub — Ritika Shrimali
Given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about. First awarded in 2013, then known as The Local Hero Award. Last year’s winner was Atardecer Ranchero (Felix Grande).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 LP Show -- A Long Playing Show On-Air for over Three Years Interzone -- Coral Andrews LP Show: (colour solarized photo of a woman with long hair, looking a bit surprised)Interzone —  Coral Andrews
Awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years. First awarded in 2013. Last year’s winner was Interzone (Coral Andrews).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Freshest Beats -- A Show in the First Three Years Through The Static -- Jordan Kalist Freshest Beats: Through The Static (black letters on a background of B&W television static, with a sound waveform running between the words)Through The Static — Jordan Kalist
Awarded to a show in the first three years of existence. First awarded in 2013. Last year’s winner was Through The Static (Jordan Kalist).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Talk Focused Show -- Most Interesting Spoken Word and Informative Talk Readers Delight -- Jody Swannell and RIchard Stephens Talk Focused Show: Sky blue background. 'Readers Delight live, on-air reading series' Logo is a book open with three people emerging from pages.Readers Delight — Jody Swannell and Richard Stephens
For the most interesting spoken word and informative talk. First awarded in 2019. Last year’s winner was Story Telling (Kerime Caan).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Culturally Diverse -- Expanding the Cultural Diversity of the Station Atardecer Ranchero -- Felix Grande Culturally Diverse: Atardecer Rancher | CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Horario de 04:00pm - 06:00pm | Tiempo del Este | Tel: 519-884-2567Atardecer Ranchero — Felix Grande
Either best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area. First awarded in 2016. Last year’s winner was Mazaj Show (Bassam Awwad).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Graphic Material -- Best Supporting Images: Poster, Logo, Website Radio Nowhere -- Don Janzen Graphic Material: (cartoon illustration of a man with a long white beard wearing a large yellow shirt and extremely large shoes strolling with his hands behind his back and whistling. Artist: Robert Crumb)Radio Nowhere — Don Janzen
Awarded to the show with best supporting images either through a poster, logo, or website posts. First awarded in 2015. Last year’s winner was From The Void (Chris Sherren).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Most Original -- Can Only Be Found on Radio Waterloo Unlimited Fortune -- John Keating and Stephen Baltus Most Original: Unlimited Fortune | Fridays 9pm | "The Quality Speaks For Itself" (a ceramic(?) head painted red on a green background with yellow lettering)Unlimited Fortune — John Keating and Stephen Baltus
Awarded to a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo. First awarded in 2014. Last year’s winner was Unlimited Fortune (Stephen Baltus, John Keating).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Sonic Boom Award -- A Show Playing Great Music No Crap Radio -- PJ Smith Sonic Boom: No Crap Radio — PJ Smith
The name is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music. First awarded as a Golden MP3 Award in 2018, but dates back to at least 2006. Last year’s winner was Truth Radio (Mandeep Chagger).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 SoundFM Soldier -- Keeping Radio Waterloo Community Radio Alive Jeff Stager -- Programming Committee Coordinator SoundFM Soldier: Jeff Stager — (Programming Committee Coordinator)
The SoundFM Soldier award is given to members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep Radio Waterloo Community Radio alive. The name is an homage to the past nickname of the station and the hard work that people did at that time to move the station from the UW campus and to become its own entity) *This award is often given to two people. First awarded as a Golden MP3 Award in 2013, but dates back to the time the transmitter was relocated to the Albert Street location (2008?). Last year’s winners were Gary Van Osch and Barbara Urbach for painting the studio.

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Video Crown The Radio Star -- Best Use of the Studio Video System Community Connections -- Jenniefer Stronge Video Crown the Radio Star: CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connectiion (black and magenta letters on a square teal background)Community Connections — (Jenniefer Stronge)
Given to the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program. First awarded in 2018, then called Video King The Radio Star. Last year’s winner was Community Connections (Jenniefer Stronge, Jeff Stager, Bob Jonkman).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Teamwork Transition -- The Best 1 -- 2 Seamless Transtition Programs Bandwidth -- The Bandwidth Crew So Old It's New -- Karlo Berkovich Teamwork Transition: A wavy line, light green to purple, on a black backgroundBandwidth —   The Bandwidth Crew, and (B&W photo of Karlo Berkovich)So Old It’s New — Karlo Berkovich
Given to the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo. First awarded in 2018. Last year’s winners were Wax Jungle (Raph Kanai, Maciek Gudrymowicz, Carmelo Farruggio) and Pressure Drop (Nat Persaud).

The Bandwidth Crew in 2024 was:

  • William Bernier
  • Charlie Dickson
  • William Dolson
  • Siimar Leen Kaur
  • Catherine Maddock
  • Bastian Perez
  • Emma Schuster
  • Jess Xu
  • Joyce Yang
  • Chris Barclay
  • Celina Cayabyab
  • Fio Gandola
  • Sahal Sajeer
  • Arya Shababi
  • Nicholas Verberk
Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Local Liaison of Canada -- Putting Stories on a National Level CKMS News -- Dan Kellar and MP Holmes Local Liaison of Canada — The black and yellow CKMS Sunflower Speaker logo with the words CKMS 102.7FM Radio Waterloo beside it. The background is bright blue. above and below the logo are the words Headline News in bold black lettering. CKMS News — Dan Kellar and MP Holmes
Given to a DJ who puts local stories on a national level. First awarded in 2013, then called Community Champion. Last Year’s winner was Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat (Narine Dat Sookram).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 FUNdraiser Of The Year -- A FUN Spirit during our Fundraising Klausterfokken -- Mason Tikl FUNdraiser Of The Year — Klausterfokken — Mason Tikl
Award is given to a FUN spirit during our fundraising efforts. First awarded in 2016. Last year’s winner was Carmelo Farruggio.

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast -- Best Use of Live-To-Air Late Night Vibes -- Maciek Gudrymowicz Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast: DJ Maciek (black text "DJ Maciek" repeated at top and bottom, middle illustration of a DJ turntable deck with photography irises in place of the turntables)Late Night Vibes — Maciek Gudrymowicz
Given to the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air. First awarded in 2020 when Remote Live-To-Air kits were made available to keep programmers on the air during Covid 19. Last year’s winner was Virasat Radio (Baljinder Tamber).

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Boomerang Award for Long-Ago Programmers Who Came Back DJ Bridge (Sedrick Thomas) Boomerang Award —   DJ Bridge (Sedrick Thomas) of Megamix Show
For long ago programmers who have come back. (Not selected on form, it’s just awarded…) First conceived in 2023, but not awarded until now.

Golden MP3 Awards Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 2024 Best Podcast published on Radio Waterloo From The Void -- Chris Sherren Best Podcast: A-surreal-image-of-a-teratoma-with-lava-pouring-out-of-a-screaming-mouth.-The-lava-is-vibrant-with-fractal-colors-creating-a-psychedelic-effect.-ArouFrom The Void — Chris Sherren
Awarded to the program with the best podcast based on the on-air show. First awarded this year for 2024.

Service Recognition

First Year Service Award

  • Alex Adefemi
  • Stephen Baltus
  • Richard Brereton
  • Fio Gandola
  • Jordan Kalist
  • John Keating
  • Lori Gentle Eagle Lafond
  • Anne Leslie
  • Issac Two White Feather Petonoquot
  • Ritika Shrimali

Second Year Service Award

  • Kerime Carpan
  • Don Janzen
  • Kara Shaw
  • Lynda Shaw

Fifth Year Service Award

  • Richard Giles
  • Winston Vassell

Twentieth Year Service Award

  • Raph Kanai

