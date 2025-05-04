2024 Golden MP3 Award Winners

The Golden MP3 Awards were given out at the Radio Waterloo Membership Appreciation Night on Saturday 15 March 2025 to shows that aired in 2024.

If you’ve won an award but didn’t make it to Membership Appreciation Night then you can pick up your award certificates at the studio, in the file holder under the deposit box.

DJ AdRock: Street Hop — Carmelo Farruggio DJ Adrock Memorial Award is given for exceptional DJing. First awarded in 2012. Last year’s winner was Father To Son (Ben Van Osch and Gary Van Osch). Community Radio Award: Welcome To The Civic Hub — Ritika Shrimali Given to a show that exemplifies what Community Radio is all about. First awarded in 2013, then known as The Local Hero Award. Last year’s winner was Atardecer Ranchero (Felix Grande). LP Show: Interzone — Coral Andrews Awarded to a great Long Playing show that has been on the air for three or more years. First awarded in 2013. Last year’s winner was Interzone (Coral Andrews). Freshest Beats: Through The Static — Jordan Kalist Awarded to a show in the first three years of existence. First awarded in 2013. Last year’s winner was Through The Static (Jordan Kalist). Talk Focused Show: Readers Delight — Jody Swannell and Richard Stephens For the most interesting spoken word and informative talk. First awarded in 2019. Last year’s winner was Story Telling (Kerime Caan). Culturally Diverse: Atardecer Ranchero — Felix Grande Either best show expanding the cultural diversity of the station or a show that features many diverse cultures or features a culture that is under-represented in the area. First awarded in 2016. Last year’s winner was Mazaj Show (Bassam Awwad). Graphic Material: Radio Nowhere — Don Janzen Awarded to the show with best supporting images either through a poster, logo, or website posts. First awarded in 2015. Last year’s winner was From The Void (Chris Sherren). Most Original: Unlimited Fortune — John Keating and Stephen Baltus Awarded to a show that is very original and can only be found on Radio Waterloo. First awarded in 2014. Last year’s winner was Unlimited Fortune (Stephen Baltus, John Keating). Sonic Boom: No Crap Radio — PJ Smith The name is an homage to the old sonic boom awards and is given to a show playing great music. First awarded as a Golden MP3 Award in 2018, but dates back to at least 2006. Last year’s winner was Truth Radio (Mandeep Chagger). SoundFM Soldier: Jeff Stager — (Programming Committee Coordinator) The SoundFM Soldier award is given to members who have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to keep Radio Waterloo Community Radio alive. The name is an homage to the past nickname of the station and the hard work that people did at that time to move the station from the UW campus and to become its own entity) *This award is often given to two people. First awarded as a Golden MP3 Award in 2013, but dates back to the time the transmitter was relocated to the Albert Street location (2008?). Last year’s winners were Gary Van Osch and Barbara Urbach for painting the studio. Video Crown the Radio Star: Community Connections — (Jenniefer Stronge) Given to the show that best utilizes the studio video system to support their program. First awarded in 2018, then called Video King The Radio Star. Last year’s winner was Community Connections (Jenniefer Stronge, Jeff Stager, Bob Jonkman). Teamwork Transition: Bandwidth — The Bandwidth Crew, and So Old It’s New — Karlo Berkovich Given to the best 1-2 seamless transition programs on Radio Waterloo. First awarded in 2018. Last year’s winners were Wax Jungle (Raph Kanai, Maciek Gudrymowicz, Carmelo Farruggio) and Pressure Drop (Nat Persaud). The Bandwidth Crew in 2024 was: William Bernier

Charlie Dickson

William Dolson

Siimar Leen Kaur

Catherine Maddock

Bastian Perez

Emma Schuster

Jess Xu

Joyce Yang

Chris Barclay

Celina Cayabyab

Fio Gandola

Sahal Sajeer

Arya Shababi

Nicholas Verberk Local Liaison of Canada — CKMS News — Dan Kellar and MP Holmes Given to a DJ who puts local stories on a national level. First awarded in 2013, then called Community Champion. Last Year’s winner was Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat (Narine Dat Sookram). FUNdraiser Of The Year — Klausterfokken — Mason Tikl Award is given to a FUN spirit during our fundraising efforts. First awarded in 2016. Last year’s winner was Carmelo Farruggio. Robot Apocalypse Remote Broadcast: Late Night Vibes — Maciek Gudrymowicz Given to the show that best uses Remote Live-To-Air. First awarded in 2020 when Remote Live-To-Air kits were made available to keep programmers on the air during Covid 19. Last year’s winner was Virasat Radio (Baljinder Tamber). Boomerang Award — DJ Bridge (Sedrick Thomas) of Megamix Show For long ago programmers who have come back. (Not selected on form, it’s just awarded…) First conceived in 2023, but not awarded until now. Best Podcast: From The Void — Chris Sherren Awarded to the program with the best podcast based on the on-air show. First awarded this year for 2024.

Service Recognition



First Year Service Award



Alex Adefemi

Stephen Baltus

Richard Brereton

Fio Gandola

Jordan Kalist

John Keating

Lori Gentle Eagle Lafond

Anne Leslie

Issac Two White Feather Petonoquot

Ritika Shrimali

Second Year Service Award



Kerime Carpan

Don Janzen

Kara Shaw

Lynda Shaw

Fifth Year Service Award



Richard Giles

Winston Vassell

Twentieth Year Service Award

