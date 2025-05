Syrup Moose Radio has a primary focus on heavier or more experimental music – though Brendan reserves the right to basically just play anything that strikes him. He also injects a lot of leftist views and values and provides commentary there, and occasionally interviews. Though it is predominantly a music show.

Syrup Moose Radio is hosted by Brendan, is syndicated on CKMS-FM and airs on Saturdays from Midnight to 2:00am.