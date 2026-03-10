Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RadioNowhere260309Episode150.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:37
|Think I’m In Love
|Beck
|4:55
|Monkey Gone to Heaven
|The Pixies
|7:49
|Look At You Look At Me
|Dave Mason
|15:22
|Lovely Rita
|The Beatles
|18:05
|She Is My Everything
|John Prine
|22:26
|Radio, Radio
|Elvis Costello & the Attractions
|25:31
|Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man
|Downchild Blues Band
|31:06
|Going To New York
|John Hammond
|32:55
|Going to New York
|Siegel-Schwall Band
|36:14
|Good Shepherd
|Jefferson Airplane
|40:33
|This Is Hip
|John Lee Hooker
|43:52
|Telephone Line
|Electric Light Orchestra
|48:09
|Pinball Wizard
|The Who
|51:06
|I’d Have You Anytime
|George Harrison
|56:20
|Give Up This Day (With R. Reverend “Sport” Trendleberg)
|Proctor And Bergmen (Firesign Theatre)
2 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 150, 3/9/36”
That’s a great mix of songs on this episode, especially the Elvis Costello. I always appreciate a good deep cut.
Thanks. Glad you enjoyed it. Any requests?