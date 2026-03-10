Radio Nowhere Episode 150, 3/9/36

1:37 Think I’m In Love Beck

4:55 Monkey Gone to Heaven The Pixies

7:49 Look At You Look At Me Dave Mason

15:22 Lovely Rita The Beatles

18:05 She Is My Everything John Prine

22:26 Radio, Radio Elvis Costello & the Attractions

25:31 Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man Downchild Blues Band

31:06 Going To New York John Hammond

32:55 Going to New York Siegel-Schwall Band

36:14 Good Shepherd Jefferson Airplane

40:33 This Is Hip John Lee Hooker

43:52 Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra

48:09 Pinball Wizard The Who

51:06 I’d Have You Anytime George Harrison