Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 150, 3/9/36

2 Comments

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RadioNowhere260309Episode150.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

1:37 Think I’m In Love Beck
4:55 Monkey Gone to Heaven The Pixies
7:49 Look At You Look At Me Dave Mason
15:22 Lovely Rita The Beatles
18:05 She Is My Everything John Prine
22:26 Radio, Radio Elvis Costello & the Attractions
25:31 Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man Downchild Blues Band
31:06 Going To New York John Hammond
32:55 Going to New York Siegel-Schwall Band
36:14 Good Shepherd Jefferson Airplane
40:33 This Is Hip John Lee Hooker
43:52 Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra
48:09 Pinball Wizard The Who
51:06 I’d Have You Anytime George Harrison
56:20 Give Up This Day (With R. Reverend “Sport” Trendleberg) Proctor And Bergmen (Firesign Theatre)

2 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 150, 3/9/36”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.