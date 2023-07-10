Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 18, 7/9/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230709Episode18.mp3, 58m32s, 80.0 MBytes

 

I’m a Man Spencer Davis Group
Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
Colours Donovan
Living in the USA Steve Miller Band
Heroin (Stereo Version) The Velvet Underground & Nico
Heaven and Hell John Entwistle
Ride Captain Ride Blues Image
Chuck E’s In Love Rickie Lee Jones
Coffee blues Mississippi John Hurt
Four in the Morning The Youngbloods
Fo Sho Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Glass Onion The Beatles
Boris the Spider The Who
Mine Forever Lord Huron
I Can’t Quit Her Blood Sweat and Tears (Al Kooper)

