Radio Nowhere Episode 22, 08/06/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230803Episode22.mp3, 58m01s, 80.0 MBytes

His Holy Modal Majesty Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield
You Don’t Love Me Al Kooper & Stephen Stills
Jumpin’ Jack Flash / YoungBlood (Medley) Leon Russell
Nashville Cats Lovin’ Spoonful
Slim Slow Slider Van Morrison
Here Comes the Sun (Live) George Harrison
Political Science Randy Newman
Pete’s Blue Roy Buchanan
Let’s Go Get Stoned Ray Charles
Sabatoge Beastie Boys
Lagrange ZZ Top
Scratch my Back Slim Harpo

