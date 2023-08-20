Radio Nowhere Episode 23, 08/13/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230813Episode23.mp3, 58m00s, 80.0 MBytes
|Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine
|Country Joe & The Fish
|Killing Floor
|Albert King
|We Gotta Get Outta this Place
|The Animals
|Fire
|Arthur Brown
|Mongrel
|Bob Seger
|Evil
|Cactus
|Plastic Factory
|Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band
|Liar Liar
|The Castaways
|Choo Choo Mama (2017 Remaster)
|Ten Years After
|Epitath
|King Crimson
|Alexander Nevsky, Op. 78: I. Russia under the Mongolian Yoke
|Gewandhausorchester Leipzig & Kurt Masur
|Our World Our Times
|Alannah Myles
|Man in a Box
|Alice in Chains
|Never In My Life
|Mountain