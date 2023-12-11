Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 40, 12/09/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231209Episode40.mp3, 58m00s, 80.0 MBytes

Rebel Rebel David Bowie
Borderline MC5
Lola The Kinks
Natures Way Spirit
Piggies The Beatles
One Way Out Sonny Boy Williamson
Compared to What Les McCann & Eddie Harris
Afrique Victime Mdou Moctar
City of Refuge Abigail Washburn
Pulling On A Line Great Lake Swimmers
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry Al Kooper & Stephen Stills
Let’s Live for Today The Grass Roots
Pretzel Logic Steely Dan

 

