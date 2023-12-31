Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 43, 12/30/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231230Episode43.mp3, 58m2s, 80.0 MBytes

Lookin for Love J. Geils Band
Drug Store Truck Drivin Man The Byrds
Double Or Nothing Al Kooper & Shuggie Otis
She Comes In Colors Love
Waiting To Take You Away (live at Woodstock) Mountain
Don’t Look Around Mountain
Cross Eyed Mary Jethro Tull
Turtle Blues Big Brother & The Holding Company & Janis Joplin
Big Mama’s Door Alvin Youngblood & His Muscle Theory
Wait For Me Roger Damawuzan
High School Confidential Rough Trade
Disgusteen Teenage Head
Good Times Bad Times Led Zeppelin
Lazaretto Jack White

 

