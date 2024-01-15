Radio Nowhere Episode 45, 1/13/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240113Episode45.mp3, 58m3s, 80.0 MBytes
|Golden Age of Rock and Roll
|Mott the Hoople
|Shake And Fingerpop
|Junior Walker & The All Stars
|Ain’t That a Lot of Love?
|Taj Mahal
|Dinah-Moe Humm
|Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention
|Sloony
|Frijid Pink
|Hyper-Ballad (Family Tree Version)
|Björk
|Steam
|Peter Gabriel
|Odessa
|Caribou
|Connection
|Elastica
|Crank
|Catherine Wheel
|Armagideon Time
|The Clash
|Enemy
|Days of the New
|Devil’s Got a Gun
|Whitehorse