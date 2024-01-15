Welcome To The Civic Hub promotes the grassroots and small nonprofit organizations working to make lives better for everyone in Waterloo Region. Join the 23 groups already booking space for their activities, events or joint initiatives. These partners of the Civic Hub Waterloo Region are active in a range of fields: environmental justice, democratic reform, arts and culture, anti-poverty, anti-racism, human rights, ethnocultural and newcomer support, technology, peace and nonviolence, spirituality and wellbeing.

Welcome To The Civic Hub is produced by Ritika Shrimali, and hosted by Ritika Shrimali and Bob Jonkman. Executive Producer is Aleksandra Petrovic. Welcome To The Civic Hub is sponsored by the Social Development Centre of Waterloo Region. Some funding for the Civic Hub is provided by Heritage Canada through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

Welcome To The Civic Hub airs on CKMS-FM on Mondays from 1:00pm to 1:30pm.