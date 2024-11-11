Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 88, 11/09/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/RadioNowhere241109Episode88.mp3, 57m43s, 79.0 MBytes

She La 54-40
We Used to be Friends The Dandy Warhols
I’m Gonna Booglarize You Baby Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band
Skoobly-Oobly-Doobob Ten Years After
Tryin’ Times Roberta Flack
Walking On The Moon The Police
Stir It Up Bob Marley and the Wailers
The Most Beautiful World In The World Harry Nilsson
Black Magic Woman Fleetwood Mac
Black Magic Woman Santana
Tales of Lucy Blue Bob Seger System
I’ll Be Back The Beatles
Viajera del Rio (Bals) Tribus Futuras
Barrio Viejo Ry Cooder
Hey, Willy Boy Townes Van Zandt

