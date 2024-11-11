Radio Nowhere Episode 88, 11/09/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/RadioNowhere241109Episode88.mp3, 57m43s, 79.0 MBytes
|She La
|54-40
|We Used to be Friends
|The Dandy Warhols
|I’m Gonna Booglarize You Baby
|Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band
|Skoobly-Oobly-Doobob
|Ten Years After
|Tryin’ Times
|Roberta Flack
|Walking On The Moon
|The Police
|Stir It Up
|Bob Marley and the Wailers
|The Most Beautiful World In The World
|Harry Nilsson
|Black Magic Woman
|Fleetwood Mac
|Black Magic Woman
|Santana
|Tales of Lucy Blue
|Bob Seger System
|I’ll Be Back
|The Beatles
|Viajera del Rio (Bals)
|Tribus Futuras
|Barrio Viejo
|Ry Cooder
|Hey, Willy Boy
|Townes Van Zandt